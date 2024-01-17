"We're approaching the NBA model with seventy-game seasons" - Kylian Mbappe on the alarming increase in number of football matches 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has raised his concerns regarding the number of games players have to participate nowadays in one season. Many footballers and managers have touched on this earlier and now the France skipper has also joined the list to open up on his concern.

Kylian Mbappe claimed that football is quickly approaching the NBA-model where teams officially play 82 games in the regular season. Highlighting the problem with it, he told GQ Magazine:

“We are approaching the NBA model with seventy-game seasons. Personally I am not against playing so much, but we will not be able to be good every time and give the public the expected show."

"In the NBA, players do not play every match and franchises practice load management. But, today, if I decided to say 'I'm tired, I'm not playing on Saturday', it wouldn't work."

Mbappe added:

"The spectator who pays for his ticket, and who will perhaps see you only once in the season, wants to witness a performance worthy of the name and that is normal. However, it is a different mode of management to which football is exposed if the number of matches increases."

"I don't want to give lessons, but we must think together to succeed in offering the best possible show and for players, spectators and authorities to come together.”

PSG manager Luis Enrique gives angry reaction on being asked about Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique was not best pleased when asked regarding the situation of Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar has entered into the final six months of his contract at Parc des Princes and continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been named as the potential destination of the France skipper while a move to Liverpool could also be on the cards as per reports. When asked about Mbappe's future beyond the summer, Enrique told Amazon Prime Video Sport France (via Goal):

“Do you know how many years I have been in the elite of world European football? Well, five in Madrid, eight in Barcelona as a player. As a coach, six at Barcelona, at Roma, at Celta Vigo. I played for Sporting Gijon. I was born in a locker room in which around it there are always comments from one person, from another, a rumour, a lie, and a lie is made. I’m so used to that, I don’t care.”

Mbappe has registered 26 goals and four assists in 25 games across competitions this season.