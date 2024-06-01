“We’re back in town to steal the crown” - Dortmund fans unveil incredible tifo ahead of Champions League final v Real Madrid

Fans of German outfit Borussia Dortmund unveiled a Tifo at Wembley as a warning to their opponents in the Champions League final on June 1. The side from the Rhineland are widely viewed as the underdogs in the match but do not lack belief in themselves.

BVB fans have arrived in their numbers in London to support their club. The Germans revealed a banner at the historic English stadium which read:

“We’re back in town to steal the crown”

Dortmund have only won the competition once in their history, back in 1997 when they bested Juventus in the final. They face a different beast today, with Real Madrid the true definition of the Champions League boss.

Los Blancos have won the competition a phenomenal 14 times and head into this game hoping to make it 15 to extend their record. The Madrid-based side also have a fantastic run of eight Champions League finals without a defeat. Their last loss came all the way back in 1981.

Borussia Dortmund don't have history like that on their side but come into the game with a grim determination. The Black and yellow sporting Germans have been underlooked at almost every stage in the competition and have punished every opponent who did so.

In what promises to be a phenomenal game of football, the BVB faithful will hope they can steal the crown and head back to Germany victorious. They will particularly be keen to give the winner's medals as a parting gift to departing stalwart Marco Reus. The long-serving forward will leave his boyhood club at the end of the season. After a career blighted by injuries and heartbreak, he would deserve a reward like that.

Borussia Dortmund keen to exorcise Wembley ghosts in Champions League final

German giants Borussia Dortmund will be keen to exorcise the ghosts of their last appearance at Wembley in the Champions League final. BVB played the biggest game in European club football at the majestic English ground before, back in 2013.

In their last encounter, they fell to fellow Bundesliga side Bayern Munich. With a new team and over a decade behind them, the Germans will howl they can give their fans a reason to leave the English capital to celebrate this time.

They have beaten Real Madrid just three times in 14 Champions League meetings, losing six times with the other five being draws.