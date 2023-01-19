"We're not in a charity game" - Christophe Galtier talks up PSG vs Riyadh All-Stars clash as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi prepare to lock horns 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has insisted that the clash with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Riyadh All-Star XI won’t lack intensity, with all his players, including Lionel Messi, set to feature.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will renew their rivalry at the King Fahd International Stadium when PSG come to town for the Riyadh Seasons Cup on 19 January. The Portuguese, who joined Al Nassr in a blockbuster $200 million per year deal earlier in January, is set to captain Riyadh All-Star XI. The team is set to feature players from both Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Despite being a friendly on paper, PSG coach Galtier has declared that the match will not be akin to a training game. The French mastermind has claimed that there will be too many determined personalities on the pitch to keep it from turning into an exhibition, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi has now equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's club goal tally in Europe's top 5 leagues in 88 fewer games.

Messi: 831 games, 696 goals

Ronaldo: 919 games, 696 goals



Messi

🏟️ 831 games

696 goals



Ronaldo

🏟️ 919 games

696 goals



Speaking at a press conference before Thursday’s mouth-watering clash in Saudi Arabia, Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

“It may not look like a friendly match, it won't be a training match. There are so many personalities and competitors on the pitch that we will have a good level match.

“It's a confrontation. We're not in a charity game.”

This will be Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s first meeting since December 2020. The pair met in the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League season as Barcelona locked horns with Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo came out on top on that occasion, netting a brace as the Bianconeri secured a 3-0 victory over Lionel Messi’s Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Arsenal are keeping tabs on PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery

As per a report by Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, Premier League leaders Arsenal are interested in signing PSG’s teenage midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery in January.

The 16-year-old is one of the most highly-rated young footballers in France at the moment. Despite being in his teens, Zaire-Emery exudes tranquility and has a knack for finding the right pass. He has featured in nine games under Galtier this season across competitions, with seven of his appearances coming in Ligue 1.

Zaire-Emery’s contract with the Parisians runs until June 2025 and it has been claimed that the French outfit consider him to be non-transferable. It will be interesting to see how Arsenal go about luring the youngster away from one of the most resourceful clubs in the world.

