"We're finished if Ronaldo is a starter", "Should go as backup to Benzema" - Manchester United fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo finally returns 

Manchester United fans have shared their opinion after reports about Cristiano Ronaldo set to return to the club ahead of the new season emerged. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 37-year-old forward will have a discussion with the club and new manager Erik ten Hag over his future.
Earlier this summer, Ronaldo had expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford to compete in the UEFA Champions League. United won't feature in the competition next season, as they only finished sixth in 2021-22. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also did not travel with the United squad on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, citing family reasons.
Despite Ronaldo wanting a move away from the club, United remain adamant that he's not for sale this summer.
Manchester United fans had mixed reactions to the news of Ronaldo's return. Some say he's only coming back, as he was not able to find a club in the transfer window. Others believe he can still play a role in the club's rebuild under Ten Hag.
Ronaldo was one of United's best performers last season. The Portuguese netted 18 goals in the Premier League and was the third-highest goalscorer in the league, behind Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min (23 goals).
Despite his efforts in front of goal, United could only secure a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League. That means they'll compete in the UEFA Europa League next season.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, has had interest from Atletico Madrid this summer. According to TalkSPORT, the Rojiblancos are trying to offload Antoine Griezmann to make room for the Portuguese superstar. However, many Atletico Madrid fans are against his arrival because of Ronaldo's long history with Atletico's arch-rivals Real Madrid.
What is Cristiano Ronaldo's contract situation at Manchester United?
Cristiano Ronaldo joined United from Juventus last summer and penned a two-year contract. That means he has another more year remaining in his deal with the Red Devils.
According to Goal, United have the option to extend Ronaldo's contract by another year at the end of the 2022-23 season. That would see the 37-year-old stay at the club till 2024.
Erik ten Hag's side have looked good in pre-season without Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils secured three wins and a draw from their four warm-up games, with a 4-0 win over Liverpool being the highlight.