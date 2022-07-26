"We're finished if Ronaldo is a starter", "Should go as backup to Benzema" - Manchester United fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo finally returns 

Manchester United fans have shared their opinion after reports about Cristiano Ronaldo set to return to the club ahead of the new season emerged. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 37-year-old forward will have a discussion with the club and new manager Erik ten Hag over his future.

Earlier this summer, Ronaldo had expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford to compete in the UEFA Champions League. United won't feature in the competition next season, as they only finished sixth in 2021-22. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also did not travel with the United squad on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, citing family reasons.

Despite Ronaldo wanting a move away from the club, United remain adamant that he's not for sale this summer.

J. Mendes, pushing to find a solution. Man Utd insist he's not for sale. Cristiano Ronaldo finally back in Manchester today as reported by @David_Ornstein - he will discuss with Man United. Erik ten Hag, waiting to meet with Cristiano as he wants to change his mind.J. Mendes, pushing to find a solution. Man Utd insist he's not for sale. Cristiano Ronaldo finally back in Manchester today as reported by @David_Ornstein - he will discuss with Man United. Erik ten Hag, waiting to meet with Cristiano as he wants to change his mind. 🚨🛩 #MUFC J. Mendes, pushing to find a solution. Man Utd insist he's not for sale. https://t.co/VsgbBUp1ts

Manchester United fans had mixed reactions to the news of Ronaldo's return. Some say he's only coming back, as he was not able to find a club in the transfer window. Others believe he can still play a role in the club's rebuild under Ten Hag.

Daniel Regha @DanielRegha @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein Manchester United should press on Ronaldo to stay, he promised to help the club rebuild & he should live up to his word; Besides he's n¤t better than those playing in the Europa League. Hopefully he makes the right decision which is to stay & work with Erik this coming season. @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein Manchester United should press on Ronaldo to stay, he promised to help the club rebuild & he should live up to his word; Besides he's n¤t better than those playing in the Europa League. Hopefully he makes the right decision which is to stay & work with Erik this coming season.

Ebere_links @ebere_links @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein So Antony want to play for United even if they're in Europa and Ronaldo want to play champions League... And Ajax are in the UCL why not swap Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony between United and Ajax.. 🤔 @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein So Antony want to play for United even if they're in Europa and Ronaldo want to play champions League... And Ajax are in the UCL why not swap Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony between United and Ajax.. 🤔

LLF @laligafrauds @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein Ronaldo should go back to Real Madrid as a backup to Benzema, would be best for his career and for Real Madrid @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein Ronaldo should go back to Real Madrid as a backup to Benzema, would be best for his career and for Real Madrid

Jughead @ii_jughead_ii @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein i don’t really get the whole point of this situation tho, according to media no club really wants to buy ronaldo, and man utd insists on keeping him, so why not just get back to the training ground for manchester and play where people actually care for you. @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein i don’t really get the whole point of this situation tho, according to media no club really wants to buy ronaldo, and man utd insists on keeping him, so why not just get back to the training ground for manchester and play where people actually care for you.

Positive K @Kieran_Eire @ChrisSilveste14 @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein He's going nowhere, he has nowhere to go. If he has offers ont he table he'd be gone by now. He got caught with his hand in the cookie jar and now he's trying to make it look like he needs convincing @ChrisSilveste14 @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein He's going nowhere, he has nowhere to go. If he has offers ont he table he'd be gone by now. He got caught with his hand in the cookie jar and now he's trying to make it look like he needs convincing

King Cess @Kingcess0 @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein He had no choice but to come back to Manchester considering no teams wants him at his age and the wages they’ll pay him 🤷‍♀️ @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein He had no choice but to come back to Manchester considering no teams wants him at his age and the wages they’ll pay him 🤷‍♀️

Jac FT @JAC_FT1 @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein Funny how his family issues are resolved at the exact same moment the team are back from Australia! @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein Funny how his family issues are resolved at the exact same moment the team are back from Australia!

Ronaldo was one of United's best performers last season. The Portuguese netted 18 goals in the Premier League and was the third-highest goalscorer in the league, behind Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min (23 goals).

Despite his efforts in front of goal, United could only secure a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League. That means they'll compete in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has had interest from Atletico Madrid this summer. According to TalkSPORT, the Rojiblancos are trying to offload Antoine Griezmann to make room for the Portuguese superstar. However, many Atletico Madrid fans are against his arrival because of Ronaldo's long history with Atletico's arch-rivals Real Madrid.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's contract situation at Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo joined United from Juventus last summer and penned a two-year contract. That means he has another more year remaining in his deal with the Red Devils.

According to Goal, United have the option to extend Ronaldo's contract by another year at the end of the 2022-23 season. That would see the 37-year-old stay at the club till 2024.

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag and Richard Arnold Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag and Richard Arnoldmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/oQupapXgC3

Erik ten Hag's side have looked good in pre-season without Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils secured three wins and a draw from their four warm-up games, with a 4-0 win over Liverpool being the highlight.

