"We're gamechangers" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe speaks about his relationship with Lionel Messi and Neymar

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has shed light on his relationship with Lionel Messi and Neymar, claiming there is no power struggle in Paris. Lionel Messi moved from Barcelona for free in the summer of 2021, hoping to help PSG win their first Champions League title.

Lionel Messi has not exactly hit the ground running at PSG, but the Argentine has already made history for the club from the French capital. By winning the Ballon d’Or in late November, Lionel Messi became the first player to win the Golden Ball as a PSG player. Kylian Mbappe finished ninth in the Ballon d’Or standings while Neymar claimed 16th spot.

Thomas @Thomasito_7 Throwback to when Kylian Mbappe called Messi the best player in the world 😍 Throwback to when Kylian Mbappe called Messi the best player in the world 😍 https://t.co/yThnzEh4G4

On the pitch, Lionel Messi is still looking like a shadow of his Barcelona self. In 13 appearances for PSG, Messi has only scored four goals, which has drawn criticism from a section of football fans.

Fortunately, his lackluster displays have primarily been restricted to Ligue 1, where PSG already have a considerable advantage at the top of the table. Lionel Messi has been quite prolific in Europe, scoring thrice in four appearances.

The trio of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar are capable of breaching any defense in the world, but playing with superstars is easier said than done. FIFA 2018 World Cup winner Mbappe has insisted he gets along well with his teammates, claiming all three are “game-changers” on their day.

Mbappe, as quoted by Sputnik News, said:

“Now, I'm in a good spell, the team is doing well. We really don't care about who the boss is. The goal is to put all three of us in the right conditions because we're game-changers. It's better that way.”

Mbappe has been PSG’s leading goalscorer this season, registering nine goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

Luis Suarez believes Lionel Messi is struggling at PSG

Luis Suarez, who handed Lionel Messi his seventh Ballon d’Or in November, has claimed the Argentine is struggling at PSG. Messi regularly communicates with Suarez and has allegedly admitted to having difficulty playing in the snow.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😬 Leo Messi has attempted the most shots without scoring a single goal in Ligue 1 this season (15)



🥴 Not going to plan... 😬 Leo Messi has attempted the most shots without scoring a single goal in Ligue 1 this season (15)🥴 Not going to plan... https://t.co/jkAVKRtbcT

Also Read Article Continues below

Messi and Suarez, who were Barcelona teammates between 2014 and 2020, have always shared a special relationship, both on and off the field.

Edited by Diptanil Roy