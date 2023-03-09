"We're getting humbled tonight", "Doesn't know how to pass" - PSG fans worried as 'problem' player starts against Bayern in UCL

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are worried after seeing Portuguese midfielder Vitinha in the starting line-up to face Bayern Munich. The two European giants will lock horns in the Round of 16 second leg of the UEFA Champions League at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern won the first leg at the Parc des Princes by a scoreline of 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Kingsley Coman.

The second leg is a must-win one for the Parisians. Neymar is out for the rest of the season and the Brazilian's absence is a massive blow for the Ligue 1 giants.

Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal for Christophe Galtier's team. Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, and Nuno Mendes will play in defense. Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, and Fabian Ruiz form the midfield quartet. Superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are spearheading the attack.

Vitinha's inclusion has evoked a strong reaction from fans on Twitter. He joined the club in the summer transfer window and has since made 35 appearances for the Ligue1 giants.

Fans believe the 23-year-old's presence will hinder the team's chances of progressing to the next round. One fan wrote:

"We're getting humbled tonight aren't we?"

Another fan added that Vitinha lacks passing awareness. They wrote:

"He can't connect with their attacks. His ball retention is still great, but he doesn't know how to pass intelligently to Messi and Mbappe."

Here are some of the reactions from PSG fans after their lineup against Bayern Munich for the UEFA Champions League showdown was announced:

Official line ups for Bayern-PSG



João Cancelo, on the bench again.



João Cancelo, on the bench again. Hakimi and Nuno Mendes both start.

Naz Cule @nazeerz888 @PSGhub

Hakimi and Nuno both in wing - 0 passes to Messi confirm @lequipe Danilo, Fabian, Vitinha all 3 in playing 11- Loss ConfirmHakimi and Nuno both in wing - 0 passes to Messi confirm @PSGhub @lequipe Danilo, Fabian, Vitinha all 3 in playing 11- Loss ConfirmHakimi and Nuno both in wing - 0 passes to Messi confirm

If the defense costs messi this game I'm becoming a vitinha hater for life

He can't connect with their attacks. His ball retention is still great, but he doesn't know how to pass intelligently to Messi and Mbappe.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier addressed the possibility of a penalty shootout ahead of clash against Bayern Munich

Ahead of the showdown against Bayern Munich, PSG manager Christophe Galtier was quizzed about a potential penalty shootout.

Galtier addressed the situation and refuted claims that penalties are based solely on luck. He said (via RMC Sport):

"It's a possibility (penalties). I'm convinced it's not a lottery. The players don't work on the gesture technically, because training is one thing, but the environment is different in matches. after 120 minutes. Me, I have a pretty clear strategy on the order of the shooters. Sometimes the last one doesn't have time to shoot, nor the 4th. The best shooters have to make the decision to shoot as quickly as possible."

PSG will look to avoid a Round of 16 exit from the UEFA Champions League for the second year in a row.

