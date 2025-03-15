"We're here to go all the way" - Olympique Lyon star Moussa Niakhate sends stern warning to Manchester United ahead of Europa League clash

Olympique Lyon defender Moussa Niakhate has fired a warning at Manchester United ahead of the sides facing off in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils are set to lock horns with the Ligue 1 outfit after easing past Real Sociedad in the Round of 16.

Manchester United are in the hunt for glory in the Europa League, with the competition being their only realistic opportunity of claiming silverware this season. They completed a 5-2 aggregate victory over LaLiga outfit Real Sociedad after captain Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick in the second leg at Old Trafford.

Senegal international Niakhate spoke with RMC Sport about his side's ambitions in the competition this season after they were pitted against the Red Devils. The former Nottingham Forest man admitted that they will face one of the biggest clubs in the world but stated that they would not be overawed by the occasion.

Niakhate said (via GOAL):

"We play football to play matches like this, against United, they’re one of the best clubs in history. But we're not going there to make videos or watch Old Trafford but to qualify. We have the squad to cause them problems. We're here to go all the way."

French outfit Olympique Lyon claimed a resounding 7-1 win over Romanian outfit FC Steaua Bucuresti over two legs in their Round of 16 tie. They will face Manchester United first in France on April 10 before traveling to Old Trafford for the second leg seven days later.

Olympique Lyon have never defeated Manchester United in Europe, drawing two and losing two of four meetings with the Premier League side. Ruben Amorim's side are among the favorites to go all the way in the competition but will have to navigate their way past Olympique Lyon, first.

Manchester United star sets two records in Europa League

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes set two records as he helped his side claim a 4-1 second-leg victory over Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League. The Portuguese midfielder scored thrice for his side to help them secure a 5-2 aggregate victory over the Spanish side.

Fernandes scored two penalties to overturn an earlier successful spot-kick from Mikel Oyarzabal for the Spanish side. In doing so, the 30-year-old scored his ninth and tenth penalties in the history of the competition, making him the player with the most penalty goals in the competition.

Bruno Fernandes scored another goal in the second half to take his career tally in the competition to 24 goals and 17 assists. The midfielder has registered more goal contributions than any other player in the history of the competition.

