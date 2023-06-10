"We’re going to show them what we are made of" - Inter Milan star vows to destroy Manchester City's gameplan in the UEFA Champions League final

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu said that the Nerrazuri's will try to do everything within their powers to destroy Manchester City's game plan, when both teams square up later today (May 10th).

The Italian giants will face a star-studded Pep Guardiola's City side in the final of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Nerrazuris head into the crunch final as outright underdogs, judging by the pedigree of Manchester City, who themselves have been quite impressive in the competition this season.

Guardiola's side is currently in search of their third title of the 2022-23 football season, having already picked up a domestic double, with the Premier League and FA Cup in the bag.

Their second-leg semi-final 4-1 trashing of Spanish giants Real Madrid last month strengthed their hopes of emerging champions of Europe this season.

However, the major stumbling block for the Citizens would be Inter Milan, who themselves already relish the chances of winning a third Champions League crown.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



They won it then. Inter return the Champions League final for the first time since 2010.They won it then. Inter return the Champions League final for the first time since 2010. They won it then. 🏆 https://t.co/r45C4Q8YFq

One of Inter's star players, Calhanoglu, has already expressed his side's determination to go all out and stop Manchester City later tonight in the final.

The Turkish international revealed that his side have done their research on Guardiola's team and they are much prepared to destroy whatever gameplan the Spanish tactician will be rolling out in the final.

In his words, as reported by the Daily Mail, he said,

"We’ve done some analysis and it’s important for us to play our own game. Playing with no fear is very important for us. They will force themselves and play very offensively."

He continued:

"We’re going to show them what we are made of. We’ve dominated games and I hope we can go and destroy their gameplan."

It's left to be seen as to whether or not Inter Milan will be able to stop the fire power of Manchester City, when they both square up later tonight at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

How have Manchester City and Inter Milan performed en route to the 2022-23 Champions League final?

Manchester City FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Both teams have enjoyed a relatively decent run of results enroute to the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final, which is expected to go down later tonight.

While City seems to have a much better stats heading into the final, their opponents, Inter, haven't done bad either.

The Nerrazuris have been able to pick up wins against top clubs such as Barcelona, AC Milan, Porto and Benfica this season.

Inter Milan have scored a combined total of 19 goals enroute to the final, picking up seven wins, three draws and two losses.

Meanwhile, as for Manchester City, the Citizens have picked up big wins against the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and not forgetting the most recent 4-1 trashing of Real Madrid.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Manchester City are big favourites to complete the treble Manchester City are big favourites to complete the treble 👀 https://t.co/13aH570AzC

Guardiola's side have scored a combined total of 31 goals en route to the final, picking up a total of seven wins and five draws.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : Who will win the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final? Inter Milan Manchester City 0 votes