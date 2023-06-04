"We’re going there to win" - Inter Milan star sends warning to Manchester City ahead of UEFA Champions League final

Robin Gosens has warned Manchester City that Inter Milan aren't going to the UEFA Champions League final to be second best on the night.

I Nerrazzuri beat AC Milan in the semifinals by a 3-0 aggregate scoreline to reach their first Champions League final since the 2009-10 season. That was also the last time the Italian giants got their hands on the trophy.

Manchester City demolished Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg of the semifinals (5-1 aggregate) to reach their second Champions League final in history. They have already won the Premier League and the FA Cup this season and are chasing a historic treble.

It is easy to see why many bill them as heavy favorites to beat Inter, who are third in Serie A, in the final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Gosens, however, believes that his team stand a chance to beat the English giants.

Speaking in the buildup to the game, the German wing-back told Sky Sports Italia, via Football-Italia:

"We are all proud, but also aware we earned this opportunity on the pitch. We’re going there to win. Anything can happen in football. We deserved our place in that Final, we know it’ll be a struggle, but we have what it takes to beat Manchester City."

Inter don't have a highly impressive record against English teams in Europe, winning 15 and losing 17 times in the 38 matches they have played against them. City's record against Italian teams isn't any better.

The Sky Blues have faced teams from Italy 16 times in Europe, winning six and losing four of those games.

Inter Milan star highlights Manchester City's 'greatest strength'

Inter Milan's Robin Gosens believes Pep Guardiola's fluid, dynamic system is Manchester City's greatest strength.

The Cityzens' possession-based football is complemented by their ability to take up several different formations during a game. Many of their players seem to play in a free role when in possession. But they are equally diligent in returning to their position when they lose the ball.

Gosens claims Inter have followed Manchester City's games in recent weeks to gauge their strengths. He continued via the aforementioned source:

"We watched some of their games and their greatest strength is in their mobility. They give and go without the ball, there’s no player that just stays in their position, so that makes City particularly dangerous. But we have a week to study and prepare solutions to cause them problems."

The two teams square off in the Champions League final on June 10. This is the first time an English team will face an Italian club in the competition's final since AC Milan beat Liverpool 2-1 in May 2007 in Athens.

