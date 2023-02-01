"We’re in a great exchange"- Liverpool attacker's agent confirms positive talks over client's contract extension

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino's agent has revealed that there have been positive talks over a contract renewal for the Brazilian forward. His current deal at Anfield expires at the end of the season.

Firmino, 31, has been with the Reds for seven years after joining the Premier League giants from Hoffenheim in 2015 for £21.3 million. He has become an Anfield legend, bagging 107 goals and 78 assists in 348 appearances, winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Firmino has notched up nine goals and four assists in 21 games across competitions this season.

However, uncertainty has grown over the Brazilian striker's future at Liverpool due to his contract expiring in the summer. His agent Roger Witmann has confirmed that positive talks over him extending his stay with Jurgen Klopp's side have been held, telling Sky Germany:

“It’s a very long relationship between Roberto and Liverpool. Roberto feels good. At the moment, we’re in a great exchange, and in February, we’ll probably know where the journey is going."

He added:

“Roberto also has to have a say in order to reach an agreement with Liverpool. We’re on the right track, (and) we’re having really good talks with Liverpool. They’re a superbly positioned club.”

There have been rumoured interest from Real Madrid and Inter Milan. Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti admires the Reds frontman and believes he would be dependable. Meanwhile, Inter are looking at having Firmino potentially replace Romelu Lukaku, who returns to Chelsea following his loan spell in the summer.

However, Klopp has always been determined to keep his veteran striker at Anfield. Firmino has somewhat taken many by surprise, as he has continued to be a key player for the Merseysiders this season. He's currently sidelined with a muscle injury.

Liverpool manager Klopp held private talks with Sofyan Amrabat over January transfer

Amrabat was on the Reds' radar.

Liverpool made one signing during the January transfer window, which was a £37 million deal for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. However, the feeling around the club was that a midfield arrival was of the utmost importance.

Jordan Henderson, 32 and James Milner, 37 are in the twilight of their career. Injuries have plagued Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita. Fabinho has endured a remarkable drop off in form. The Reds' hopes of a top-four finish this season have been dented, as they sit ninth in the league, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by ten points after 20 games.

According to the Daily Mirror, Klopp held private talks with Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat over a proposed move to Anfield. A deal never materialised, though, with Barcelona also keen on the player.

Amrabat, 26, has featured 25 times across competitions this season, helping Fiorentina keep six clean sheets. He's a box-to-box midfielder who's a superb carrier of the ball. The Moroccan boasts the type of energy synonymous with Klopp players.

