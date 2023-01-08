"We're losing" "Couldn't write it" - Manchester City fans livid as attacker is dropped from the squad for FA Cup clash against Chelsea

Manchester City fans are upset with Pep Guardiola due to his decision to leave Jack Grealish out of the matchday squad to face Chelsea. Both sides are set to clash in the FA Cup, and the Cityzens were hoping to see more of Grealish, who impressed when they faced the Blues only four days earlier.

Since his mega-money move to the Etihad Stadium, Grealish has struggled to reach the heights he once did at Aston Villa. However, this season has seen him rack up three assists in his last three games, and City fans are understandably upset that the in-form attacker won't face Chelsea.

Here is how the Manchester City fans reacted to Grealish's absence from the starting lineup:

AJ @AJCTID No Grealish in the squad? Injured? No Grealish in the squad? Injured?

Eman¹⁰ @mcfcEman Grealish is not even on the fucking bench??!?!!!!! Hope he's not injured tho Grealish is not even on the fucking bench??!?!!!!! Hope he's not injured tho

Patrick Danks @danksy3 @ManCity @HaysWorldwide Grealish needs a run of games and has probably been one of Citys best players the last 3 times he has played yet Pep leaves him out of the squad 🤦🏻‍♂️ @ManCity @HaysWorldwide Grealish needs a run of games and has probably been one of Citys best players the last 3 times he has played yet Pep leaves him out of the squad 🤦🏻‍♂️

🤙😎🇵🇱🇮🇪 @ynwytzs_tig @ritch_hill Haaland KDB Grealish not starting while we start the best footballer on this planet? Yeah were losing @ritch_hill Haaland KDB Grealish not starting while we start the best footballer on this planet? Yeah were losing

Chelsea and Manchester City prepare for FA Cup clash

Graham Potter's men and Pep Guardiola's charges are set to meet for the second time in the space of just four days. The two sides had a Premier League encounter on Thursday, and the Cityzens were victorious, ending the game with a hard-fought 1-0 win to snatch all three points.

This time around, the Blues will look to take the game to their counterparts and potentially end their hopes of getting their hands on the FA Cup. Chelsea have struggled with losses in domestic cup finals in recent seasons, having lost twice to Liverpool last season in the FA Cup final and the Carabao Cup final.

They will want to ensure that they can secure another spot in the final of a domestic competition this season, with Manchester City currently standing in their way. Notably, the Cityzens kicked the Blues out of the Carabao Cup back in November and could do the same in this tournament as well.

In the last game, important substitutions by Pep Guardiola were enough to secure three points, as substitutes Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish combined to score the winning goal. Chelsea finished the game with two injuries, with Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic joining the list of players who are dealing with a spell on the sidelines.

Graham Potter will need to figure out urgent solutions to the Blues' increasingly problematic injury crisis. They will have to face the Cityzens without the services of Reece James, N'Golo Kante, and Edouard Mendy.

Manchester City have much fewer issues, as they have to deal with the absence of just two players: Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias. Guardiola will hope his fitter squad will be able to overcome Potter's men, many of whom are struggling with fitness and injuries.

