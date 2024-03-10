"We’re losing", "You just have to laugh" - Real Madrid fans furious with Carlo Ancelotti for key change in starting XI

Fans have reacted to Real Madrid starting without Aurelien Tchouameni for their La Liga home clash with Celta Vigo on Sunday (March 10).

Los Blancos are coming off a hard-fought 1-1 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg midweek draw at home to RB Leipzig to book their place in the last-eight.

However, the league form of Carlo Ancelotti's side has been inconsistent, especially recently, alternating between a draw and a win in their last six games. They drew 2-2 at Valencia last weekend in their previous La Liga outing.

Fans, though, are far from enthused with Ancelotti benching Tchouameni, who started the Valencia game. One tweeted:

"Tchouameni benched, so we're losing"

Another chimed in:

"Tchouameni benched? You just have to laugh"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Tchouameni, 24, has a goal and two assists in 29 games across competitions this season, starting 23 times. All three goal contributions have come in the league, where Ancelotti's side lead Girona by four points but have a game in hand.

What happened when Real Madrid met Celta Vigo earlier this season?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid had a tough outing with Celta Vigo away from home when they met earlier this season.

In the matchday three clash at the Estadio de Balaidos, Ancelotti's side needed an 81st-minute winner from summer signing Jude Bellingham to take all three points in a hard-fought clash.

Los Blancos were hit hard by Vinicius Junior coming off injured in the first half. Rodrygo squandered a penalty as a goalless draw was seemingly on the cards, but Bellingham had other ideas.

The Englishman met substitute Toni Kroos' corner with a header - following a Joselu flick-on - to ensure all three points for Los Blancos. Earlier in the game, Los Blancos had heaved a huge sigh of relief when Jorgen Strand Larsen's third-minute strike was ruled out for impeding goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Nevertheless, Bellingham's fourth goal in three games would be the talking point of the night.