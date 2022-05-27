"We're missing the cherry" - Iker Casillas says Real Madrid's comebacks in the Champions League will be forgotten if they don't win against Liverpool

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas believes the La Liga champions must win their UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool. He stated that their iconic comeback victories this season will mean nothing if they don't beat the Reds in the final.

The stage is set for one of the most tantalizing Champions League final's in recent memory. Carlo Ancelotti's persistent side is set to go toe-to-toe with Jurgen Klopp's impressive Liverpool on May 28 at the Stade de France.

Real Madrid have been the comeback heroes of the tournament, fighting back against Parsi Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City on their journey to the final.

However, Casillas feels that those victories will be in vain if they don't manage to beat Liverpool on Saturday.

The legendary former goalkeeper told Marca (via Mail):

"The comebacks are all very well, but now you have to secure it, we're missing the cherry. If you don't secure that cherry, the cake won't be complete, no?

He continued:

"If the cup doesn't arrive in the cabinet, nobody will remember what happened with PSG, Chelsea and with Manchester City. In order to be thrilling, it has to be until the end, with the prize."

Real Madrid's incredible comeback victories relived ahead of Champions League final with Liverpool

Real Madrid's magic en route to the Stade de France

En route to the final, Real Madrid have staged some of the most memorable comeback victories in the tournament's history.

A phenomenal Karim Benzema second-half hat-trick in the second leg saw Real Madrid comeback to beat PSG in the R16 with a 3-2 win on aggregate. They were 2-0 down with half an hour to go in the tie before the Frenchman won them the game.

He was once again the man of the moment in Madrid's resurgance against Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Los Blancos took a 3-1 lead back at the Santiago Bernabeu from the first leg after Benzema had scored an incredible hat-trick at Stamford Bridge. Two unbelievable first-half headers in west London are probably the pick of the bunch of his 15 goals scored in the competition thus far.

In the second-leg, they went 3-0 down in 75 minutes. However, Rodrygo's 80th minute striker and Benzema's extra time winner took them to the next round.

In the semi-finals, they faced tournament favorites Manchester City, with many expecting to see an all Premier League final between Liverpool and City.

In what many tout as the game of the season, the Etihad paid witness to one of the most enthralling Champions League games in the first leg of the tie. It ended 4-3 in favor of City. However, Real Madrid conjured up one of the most phenomenal victories in European history at the Bernabeu.

Heading into the dying embers of the game, City had taken a 5-3 lead on aggregate until the 90th minute. However, two Rordygo stoppage time goals canceled out the Cityzens' lead.

Benzema once again carved his name in Champions League history by dispatching an extra-time penalty with Madrid sealing a cup final date with Liverpool.

