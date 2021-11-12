"We have a real team spirit and a mind of steel" - Georginio Wijnaldum believes PSG are progressing on the 'right path' amid criticism regarding style of play

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Georginio Wijnaldum believes the French giants are progressing along the right path. The Dutchman's comments come in the wake of criticism received by PSG for their identity and playing style.

Speaking to PSG's official website (via PSG Talk), the midfielder said:

“We are working a lot to get good results and play better than what we are doing right now, but we have a real team spirit and a mind of steel.”

Wijnaldum went on to add:

“It’s essential to win titles and be a great team. We are on the right path.”

PSG have endured a decent start to the 2021-22 club season so far. The Parisians are currently perched atop the Ligue 1 table with 34 points from 13 matches, 10 clear of Lens in second place. Mauricio Pochettino's men are also second in their UEFA Champions League group and require just one more point to progress to the knockouts.

PSG Talk @PSGTalk ‘I’m Still Getting to Know Them’ – Georginio Wijnaldum Discusses Transitioning to Life in Paris, PSG Squad psgtalk.com/2021/11/im-sti… ‘I’m Still Getting to Know Them’ – Georginio Wijnaldum Discusses Transitioning to Life in Paris, PSG Squad psgtalk.com/2021/11/im-sti…

However, PSG have received plenty of criticism for their playing style. Despite boasting plenty of world-class talent within their ranks, the Parisians have struggled to post convincing wins. Their last five results read: 3-2, 0-0, 2-1, 2-2 and 3-2. They have gone behind at least once in four of those five games.

The French outfit welcomed the likes of Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi and Wijnaldum over the summer, making them favorites for the Champions League. However, Messi and Wijnaldum are yet to hit their stride alongside their high-profile teammates, including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti.

"Everything is different for me" - Gini Wijnaldum opens up on his initial struggles at PSG

Georginio Wijnaldum joined PSG from Liverpool on a free transfer over the summer. Wijnaldum, renowned for his work rate and ball-winning ability at Anfield, was expected to quickly become a key component of the French outfit's squad.

However, the transition from France to England has been a tough one for the Dutchman. He was quoted as saying:

“Everything is different for me. I am radically changing my life, my country, my languages. And inevitably, it takes time to adapt. I have new teammates, a new coach, I’m still getting to know them on and off the pitch.”

Gini Wijnaldum @GWijnaldum I've been waiting for this moment for so long and it was a relieve to have scored goals and have been able to help the team. It feels good but I can't be too happy because the job isn't done. I'm also looking at what I can do better and there is much more that I can do better🔴🔵 I've been waiting for this moment for so long and it was a relieve to have scored goals and have been able to help the team. It feels good but I can't be too happy because the job isn't done. I'm also looking at what I can do better and there is much more that I can do better🔴🔵 https://t.co/l2USWD9LUD

However, Wijnaldum is positive that he will soon acclimatize to life at his new club and has stood by his decision to move to PSG.

“I am working hard to do my best and make a difference. I took a risk, but I think you have to know how to get out of your comfort zone, to grow, and to always learn more. And I know I made the right choice; I am confident.”

So far, the 31-year-old has made 17 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions, registering two goals and an assist. However, he has played only 824 minutes across those matches, averaging less than 50 minutes a game.

Wijnaldum will hope that number improves as the season progresses.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh