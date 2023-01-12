"We had a really good conversation" - Graham Potter confirms crunch talks with 4 Chelsea stars amid poor run of form

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has confirmed that he has held talks with Cesar Azipilicueta, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Thiago Silva to address concerns regarding the team’s poor run.

Chelsea find themselves in a mess under Potter, who they appointed back in September 2022. The Pensioners have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, while their Premier League top-four hopes are also in tatters. They currently find themselves in 10th place in the rankings, sitting 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Amid his team’s lackluster run, the pressure has been mounting on the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager. Hoping to find a way out of the slump, Potter has held talks with four pillars of the team and has supposedly come out fulfilled.

“I spoke really at length yesterday with Thiago, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorgi, Kova - we had a really good conversation,” Potter said ahead of the Blues’ upcoming Premier League clash against Fulham (via The Mirror).

“They again showed their qualities as people. They were honest, articulated their concerns well. They articulated their positivity, the articulated their responsibility. And I think we are in a place where we can move forward.”

Potter added:

“When you lose, or don’t get the results, it is painful, it really is. It affects your family. As much as you try to have balance and perspective, I am a human as well and it is a struggle.

“At the same time, you have to take responsibility ultimately. What am I going to do? Be the Chelsea manager and not expect pressure, trouble, challenge, stress? It would be strange of me to do that.”

Joao Felix could help turn Chelsea’s fortunes around

On Wednesday (January 11), the Blues officially confirmed the loan signing of Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. The Portugal international is set to remain at the club until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have been hesitant in front of goal this season, and Felix could go a long way in helping them overcome that. The former Benfica man is an expert at sliding behind the opposition unnoticed and also possesses the ability to create goalscoring chances with his short passes. If Potter can deploy Felix in a favorable role, he could give Chelsea’s attack the edge they have been lacking this season.

Barstool Football @StoolFootball Never forget when Joao Felix scored and went straight to celebrate with his younger brother, who was a ballboy for Benfica 🥹



Felix has been in excellent form this season. At Atletico Madrid, he appeared in 14 La Liga games in the 2022-23 season, scoring four times and providing three assists.

