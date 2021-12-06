“We really need him” – Arsenal fans excited with 'incredible' injury update ahead of Everton clash

Arsenal travel to Liverpool to face Everton on Monday tonight. It's a fixture that has historically rewarded the Londoners with easy pickings. Ahead of the clash, manager Mikel Arteta was quizzed about the team news. He hinted at the possible return for Granit Xhaka, who has been out with a knee ligament injury since September.

Arsenal @Arsenal #EVEARS



🗞 Our latest team news update is here 👇 🗞 Our latest team news update is here 👇 🔜 #EVEARS🗞 Our latest team news update is here 👇

The Gunners' media channels revealed last week that the midfielder was already in training having returned ahead of schedule. On Sunday, Arteta did not rule out Xhaka's involvement against Everton. He said:

“This week he has progressed again to a different level, and tomorrow we will assess how he is, have a conversation with him and decide when is the best moment to start to give him some exposure in games. He is progressing well, he is doing all the right things and he’s feeling better but no more news on that.

Arteta added:

“It’s very positive because the evolution he is doing is great, he is partially training with the team and he is heading in the right direction. We miss him, he is one of our leaders, one of the senior players who adds something very valuable to the team, and hopefully, we can have him back soon."

Arsenal have scored 111 goals against Everton, more than they have against any other side in the Premier League. In their last three away matches at Goodison Park, though, Arsenal have struggled, picking up just a single point. However, they will come into Monday's fixture as the favorites.

Everton sit precariously 16th in the table and are low on confidence, having gone seven games without a win.

For their part, the Gunners have blown hot and cold this season. After going 10 games unbeaten, they lost 4-0 to Liverpool, won 2-0 at Newcastle, then continued their Old Trafford jinx by losing 3-2 to Manchester United.

However, the London club will be encouraged by the stats of their losses so far. Save for the loss to Brentford on the opening day of the season, all their other losses have come at the hands of the big six clubs.

Arsenal fans express their views regarding Xhaka's return

Xhaka could feature against Everton.

It had been suggested that Xhaka's injury would keep him out until next year. However, in mid-October, Arteta tipped the midfielder to make a remarkable recovery. When asked to give an update on how long Xhaka would be on the sidelines, Arteta said:

"With Granit, I don’t know. But what I'm sure is that if you tell him three he will be thinking two. He will be trying to cut edges and do extra work to minimise that time, that's for sure. We have to manage in the right way because it's a significant injury and we want to have him back properly when we can. We have to manage him carefully."

After it was announced that the midfielder could play a part in the Everton clash, fans took to Twitter to share their views. Here are some of the reactions:

Abacha $ @SWIZZYtunde @Demilade__A I can’t believe I’m looking forward to his return. I don’t know what yo expect though. But we really need someone with better experience in midfield @Demilade__A I can’t believe I’m looking forward to his return. I don’t know what yo expect though. But we really need someone with better experience in midfield

tolu🕵🏽‍♂️ @extremetolu Arsenal @Arsenal #EVEARS



🗞 Our latest team news update is here 👇 🗞 Our latest team news update is here 👇 🔜 #EVEARS🗞 Our latest team news update is here 👇 Xhaka was made in a lab twitter.com/Arsenal/status… Xhaka was made in a lab twitter.com/Arsenal/status…

🇬🇭🇵🇸 @nkbw16 Arsenal @Arsenal #EVEARS



🗞 Our latest team news update is here 👇 🗞 Our latest team news update is here 👇 🔜 #EVEARS🗞 Our latest team news update is here 👇 How does Xhaka do it man? twitter.com/Arsenal/status… How does Xhaka do it man? twitter.com/Arsenal/status…

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Ritwik Kumar