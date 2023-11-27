“We are really open” - Pochettino drops hint on Chelsea signing new striker in January 

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Chelsea are still discussing possible recruitments in the January window. The manager added that they are open to working with the same squad despite the slow start to the season.

Chelsea have been linked with Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen but are yet to make a move for them. They are still analyzing the squad, with Christopher Nkunku yet to make his debut for the club.

Fabrizio Romano has quoted the manager as saying:

"It's something we are going to analyze between the owners, the sporting director and of course the coaching staff. If we decide to go for some players that can improve or can add some qualities that maybe we don't have, or maybe to keep the same squad. I think we are really open."

Meanwhile, John Obi Mikel has pushed Napoli star Osimhen to join the Blues.

He spoke to the striker on his podcast earlier this month and said:

"It's not the time to go to Saudi. Next season I know you're going to come to Chelsea. I'm going to be the agent to broker that deal. You're 100% coming to Chelsea!"

Osimhen is a top target for the Blues, but Arsenal are also interested in the forward.

Chelsea urged to sign a top striker by Shaun Wright-Phillips

Shaun Wright-Phillips has told Chelsea that they need a 'no-nonsense' striker to compete for the Premier League title.

He believes that the club cannot rely on Nicolas Jackson for the goals and told BetWay:

"You can see that whatever Pochettino is doing at the moment is working, it’s just about putting the ball in the back of the net. I think if Nicolas Jackson scores that chance (late opportunity vs Arsenal) the game is over, but he tries to go round the goalkeeper and that’s another thing with the confidence, they might need a striker - a no-nonsense striker."

He added:

"You can say a [Erling] Haaland or [Julian] Alvarez or [Darwin] Nunez or Son [Heung-min], players who don’t care how the ball goes in the goal. It doesn’t need to look nice, it just needs to hit the back of the net. They miss a Drogba-like player, just to put the ball in the goal."

Jackson was signed from Villarreal this summer for a reported £22 million fee. Nkunku also joined from RB Leipzig but has just started training after suffering an MCL injury in pre-season.