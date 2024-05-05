"We have recovered good feelings at Stamford Bridge" - Mauricio Pochettino speaks out after Chelsea's 5-0 win over West Ham

Chelsea gaffer Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that they would've won over the fans' trust following their 5-0 mauling of West Ham United on Sunday, May 5.

The Blues put on a show at the Stamford Bridge. Cole Palmer continued his purple patch, scoring his 26th goal across competitions on the trot. Nicholas Jackson, who has been heavily criticised for his finishing, bagged a brace and took his tally of goals this season to 16.

Captain Conor Gallagher, who has been phenomenal this season, found his name on the scoresheet. Noni Madueke, who was more recently involved in a squabble over a spot-kick against Everton, slotted one home against the Hammers.

Pochettino's men went into the game against West Ham off the back of a thumping 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur at home. David Moyes, men, meanwhile, came into the game following a 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Here's what Pochettino said on Sky Sports after the game:

"It's true last season was tough for everyone here and to turn the feelings and performance this season is difficult. We needed time for everyone to trust in the process and we have recovered good feelings at Stamford Bridge."

With three games remaining in the season, the Blues will face Nottingham Forest on May 11 (Saturday).

Chelsea might return to European competition if they win their remaining games

From the looks of it, the Blues have finally found their groove, albeit a little late. With just three games remaining in the season, the west London club occupy the seventh spot on the Premier League table after 35 games.

They're two points behind Newcastle United who are sixth on the table in as many games. The Blues will be hoping that the Magpies drop points in their subsequent games, to take their spot to compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League. If things go well, Chelsea might have a shot to play in the Europa League, a competition they last won in 2019.

Pochettino's men scored five goals against the Hammers, weeks after Arsenal scored five goals against them. The latter was also their worst defeat to the Gunners in all the 209 games they've played against each other.

Chelsea have struggled since they won the UEFA Champions League in 2021. However, they showed their class against the Hammers, reiterating it was just a sign of things to come.