”We are against his registration" - LaLiga president confirms stance on Dani Olmo situation at Barcelona

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has opened up on Dani Olmo's registration situation at Barcelona. The Spanish midfielder arrived at Camp Nou last summer from RB Leipzig, but the Catalans could only register him until the end of the year.

The Spanish giants attempted to get him as well as Pau Victor re-registered at the start of the year, but their efforts were deemed insufficient by LaLiga. Barcelona then moved to the Spanish Sports Council (CSD) to obtain a precautionary measure, which temporarily allowed both players to take to the field.

However, speaking to MARCA, Tebas insisted that the league remains against Olmo's registration.

”We are against his registration and we are putting the resources that correspond to us to the corresponding organizations. And we ask that he not be registered. We believe that he should not be registered and we obviously believe that we have a chance that he will not be,” said Tebas

The LaLiga chief was quized about several clubs protesting against the registration and he said they were justified in their demands.

”They are right. If we as a League are filing the corresponding appeals it is because we believe that a decision has not been taken in accordance with the law as it should be," said Tebas.

However, Tebas added that any results of Barcelona games will not be changed if Dani Olmo is de-registered.

"In the field of sports law, when a player has a licence, and at this moment Dani Olmo has a licence to play, a match cannot be challenged, even if they may later rule in our favour," said Tebas.

The final decision on the matter is expected to be taken by April.

How many goals has Dani Olmo scored for Barcelona this season?

Dani Olmo.

Dani Olmo has registered six goals and three assists from 18 games across competitions for Barcelona this season. The Spaniard has also missed eight games this campaign due to injuries.

Olmo rose through the ranks at Camp Nou, but left the Catalans in 2014 before he could break into the first team. After a six-year stay with Dinamo Zagreb, the 26-year-old moved to RB Leipzig in January 2020.

Olmo was a hit at the Red Bull Arena and was a wanted man last summer. However, the Spaniard was keen to return to Barcelona, who managed to beat the competition for his signature. The player's contract with the Catalans runs until 2030.

