“We removed all the dead weight” – Journalist appears to aim dig at Neymar after PSG rebuild

Football journalist Daniel Riolo expressed his delight at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) rebuilding their squad this summer, which included offloading Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Even though the French outfit won win the Ligue 1 title under Christophe Galtier last season, the club hierarchy decided to replace him with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.

Despite having star players such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Marco Verratti, Les Parisiens failed to challenge for the coveted UEFA Champions League. They were eliminated by Bayern Munich in the Round of 16, 3-0 on aggregate.

As a result, the club implemented a new sports policy that prioritizes team synergy over individual quality.

The Ligue 1 champions offloaded the likes of Neymar, Messi, Mauro Icardi, Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti, and Leandro Paredes. They invested in a mix of experienced stars and young talent, including Manuel Ugarte, Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele, Lucas Hernandez, Marco Asensio, and Lee Kang-in.

The new-look PSG are a long-term project and aren't expected to find immediate success in Europe. However, Daniel Riolo was pleased that the club got rid of the "dead weight" and "burdens" in the dressing room, seemingly hinting at Neymar.

Riolo spoke to After Foot and said (via Le10sport):

“The new PSG is here, we can touch it. We removed all the dead weight, the burdens, those that spoiled the atmosphere in the locker room by thinking more about going to party than anything else. We have a real team. People are happy. And there won't be a crazy wait in March with this team under construction. PSG is new and people are happy with it."

Luis Enrique and Co. retained the services of Kylian Mbappe this season as well, boosting their chances of success. They are currently third in the league with 11 points from six games, two points behind leaders Brest.

How did Neymar and Lionel Messi fare at PSG?

Neymar and Lionel Messi's permanent departures this summer brought great joy to some PSG fans, particularly the ultras. Let's take a look at how both superstars fared during their time at the Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian icon joined the club in 2017, where he went on to make 173 appearances across all competitions over the next six years. He scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists, winning 13 major trophies with Les Parisiens. He joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for €90 million this summer.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi joined PSG in the summer of 2021 on a two-year deal. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 appearances across all competitions, winning three major trophies. Despite arguably being the best player in the world, the 36-year-old left as a free agent this summer to join MLS side Inter Miami.