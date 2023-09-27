"We reserve the right to take legal action" - Victor Osimhen's agent breaks silence after racist TikTok video on Napoli's official handle

Victor Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda has hinted that they could take legal action against Napoli after the club's official TikTok account posted two racist videos. He claimed that the striker was already under pressure from the media due to fake news and this made things even worse for the Nigerian.

Calenda took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a statement on Napoli's TikTok videos. He stated that the videos caused 'very serious damage to the player', who has since deleted all photos related to Napoli on his Instagram account. He wrote:

"What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor."

Napoli have not commented on the videos yet. ESPN report that the Serie A club would release a statement on the issue only during normal business hours. Therefore, it is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Napoli rejected bids to keep Victor Osimhen in the summer

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis admitted in the summer that he would reject all offers to keep Victor Osimhen at the club. Manchester United and Chelsea were linked with the forward, while Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Al Hilal were also rumored to be interested.

The Italian club's president said in July (via GOAL):

"We will see Victor Osimhen wearing our shirt next season, that's for sure. Then if a more than indecent proposal arrives, we will move on and find another top talent as we did with Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen."

However, he changed his tone later in the summer and invited PSG to launch a €200 million bid as Kylian Mbappe's future was uncertain. He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"The only club that can afford to take Osimhen away from us is Paris Saint-Germain. So if Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to take out 200 or so, then we will wait and evaluate."

However, Al Hilal's offer of €200 million was rejected with L'Euqipe quoting De Laurentiis' reply as:

"Your €200m offer can buy a single foot of Osimhen. For next year, I think you'll be able to offer €500m and we'll probably consider your offer, but I'll repeat myself: maybe."

Chelsea remain interested in Victor Osimhen as they are keen on signing a goal scorer in January.