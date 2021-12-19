"We have to respect his position" - Leonardo opens up on Kylian Mbappe's future amid rumours of PSG exit

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Leonardo has opened up on Kylian Mbappe's future amidst links with Real Madrid.

Mbappe has been one of PSG's best players in recent years. However, there are serious concerns about his future with the Parisians as he enters the final six months of his contract.

PSG are keen to retain Mbappe's services beyond next summer, but striking a deal with the Frenchman has proven to be difficult. The 22-year-old is said to have set his eyes on a move to Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's side have been tipped to acquire Mbappe's services on a free transfer next summer. PSG, though, have not given up hope of convincing Mbappe to sign a new deal.

While it remains to be seen what the future holds for Mbappe, PSG sporting director Leonard has stressed the need for the club to respect the player's position. Addressing the Frenchman's contract situation, Leonardo told French newspaper Le JDD (via Fabrizio Romano):

“If Mbappe decides to stay, he will stay because it’s our desire. We’d like him to stay, but we have to respect his position. I think there are still good chances to extend his contract."

Kylian Mbappe will be free to reach a pre-contract agreement with another club starting next month. Real Madrid have been linked with the 22-year-old for a long time, and could look to strike a deal with him as soon as possible.

PSG, meanwhile, are likely to continue their efforts to change Mbappe's mind. It remains to be seen if there will be a late twist in the tale, and the forward commits his future to Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Kylian Mbappe will meet Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 this season

In light of Kylian Mbappe's links with Real Madrid, PSG have an interesting Champions League Round of 16 tie coming up with Los Blancos. The Parisians will face Carlo Ancelotti's side in the first knockout round of the continental competition.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Mbappé going into the Madrid locker room after skying his penalty in the shootout. Mbappé going into the Madrid locker room after skying his penalty in the shootout. https://t.co/1S1vlAOS22

PSG will host Real Madrid in the first leg of the tie on 15th February. Los Blancos will entertain the Ligue 1 giants at the Santiago Bernabeu on 9th March. It remains to be seen how Mbappe fares in those two games.

He has scored 13 goals, and provided 14 assists in 23 appearances across competitions this season.

