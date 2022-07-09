“We were robbed by someone who saw me sleeping naked” – Real Madrid star’s partner opens up on being unknowingly drugged during disturbing Ibiza vacation 

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde's partner Mina Bonino recently revealed that they were unknowingly drugged while on vacation in Ibiza. She took to Instagram to share the horrid experience and stated that some money was also stolen from the couple.

Bonino explained the incident on her Instagram story about how the chef at the place they were staying was suspected. She said (via RMC Sport):

“Realtors told us the food could have been poisoned by the chef, so they took us to the hospital for substance testing."

She also revealed that they were robbed of nearly €10,000 in cash. Further explaining the incident, Bonino said:

"When we arrived at the house, the cook was already there. He told me at that time that there was only one key and that he was going to take it with him so that the next day he can come back to make breakfast and not bother us. The next day I couldn't even get up. I messaged a friend to take my son because everything was so upsetting for me. I felt terrible."

Bonino then shared that she and Valverde were tested and the results came out negative. She also stated that the agents searched their house and that the Real Madrid man was sick and threw up. She said:

"The estate agents came. They gave us a nice show saying the food might have been poisoned. The tests showed we were negative for everything. It was very subtle for them to raid our house and that I do not know"

She concluded:

"We spent our first day in the hospital. Federico threw up and we were robbed by someone who saw me sleeping naked, which disturbs me the most."

Valverde and his partner will have a few days to recover and come to terms with the unfortunate episode before he begins the pre-season with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid's summer transfer window so far

Real Madrid have had a decent summer transfer window so far. They missed out on forward Kylian Mbappe, who decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos then went on to sign his compatriot Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco for €100 million. They also signed defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea.

Luka Modric has extended his contract with Real Madrid by one year. Meanwhile, Rodrygo Goes is also set to sign a new contract (via Fabrizio Romano).

Marcelo, Gareth Bale and Isco have all left the club after the expiration of their respective contracts. Bale has joined Los Angeles FC while the other two are free agents. Striker Luka Jovic has joined Fiorentina.

