"We were s****g ourselves" - Ex-Man City star reveals how entire squad believed they would sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after takeover

Former Manchester City star Pablo Zabaleta has revealed that the Cityzens squad were convinced that they would sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zabaleta was Manchester City's last signing before the club was taken over by Sheikh Mansour.

The former Argentina international played a key role behind the Sky Blues' rise to prominence over the years.

The 58-time capped former Argentina international was also one of the few players from the pre-Sheikh Mansour era who survived the mega takeover.

Pablo Zabaleta has revealed that there was a general consensus in the dressing room that the Cityzens would eventually sign the two top superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former right-back has also admitted that the Manchester City players all thought they would be replaced. He told La Nacion:

“I was seduced by going to England. And I thought, ‘I am a couple of years older, I have another experience, and there will be time to go back to Spain or go to Italy’."

“Ten days after my transfer, the purchase of the club by the people of Abu Dhabi was executed, and four days later they invested £40million for Robinho."

He added:

“And there I said. ‘Now what do I do? I’m going to last six months here!’ We took it a bit as a joke and to the free lockers in the locker room we started putting ‘Messi‘, ‘Cristiano Ronaldo‘, we were s****ing ourselves.”

Lionel Messi was strongly linked with a move to Manchester City in 2017 with the Cityzens reportedly willing to pay £100m for his services.

Cristiano Ronaldo was close to joining the Sky Blues in the summer of 2021 but eventually made his return to Manchester United with Sir Alex Ferguson intervening.

Kaka's remarks on GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazilian football icon Kaka's response to the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has resurfaced.

The two iconic footballers have shared an iconic rivalry between themselves for over a decade and a half.

The two superstars boast 12 Ballon d'Ors between themselves, with Lionel Messi winning seven and Cristiano Ronaldo winning five.

Upon being asked about his choice between the two modern-day football greats, Kaka highlighted the positives of both players.

The former Brazilian midfielder has hailed Messi as a genius while also applauding Ronaldo for his enormous mentality. He said on Podpah’s Youtube channel, as quoted by Republic World:

“I will separate like this (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo): one is a genius and the other has a very strong mentality."

He added:

"Now, if you ask me who i want for my team, i would choose Cristiano. The chance of his failure is very small. He is very determined, and focused.”

