"We said no" - PSG star's father confirms they rejected contract from Atletico Madrid because of Real Madrid

Hassam Hakimi, father of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Achraf Hakimi, has said that Real Madrid’s arch-rivals Atletico Madrid wanted to sign the right-back when he was young. Hassam added that they turned Atletico down because of their soft spot for Los Blancos.

Hakimi, who joined Los Merengues’ youth academy in 2006, swiftly rose through the ranks to make his competitive senior team debut in October 2017. He went on to score two goals in 17 appearances in the 2017-18 season as Real Madrid won their third consecutive UEFA Champions League.

At the end of the season, he was sent on a two-season loan to Borussia Dortmund. On his return, Hakimi was sold to Inter Milan for €43 million.

Achraf’s father Hassam was seemingly eager to see his son thrive at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. In an interview with Spanish outlet El Larguero, he recalled how they turned down Atletico to kick off Achraf’s career at Madrid.

Hassam said:

“The first year I took him to the school that was next to the house, because he didn't have time or the afternoon free. There he did tests for Atletico, they wanted to sign him. They gave him the contract, but we said no because that week we had an appointment with Real Madrid. I preferred him to sign with Real Madrid.”

A year after joining Inter, PSG came knocking on the right-back’s door. A €68 million transfer was agreed, and the 24-year-old has not looked back since then.

Selling PSG star Achraf Hakimi - a big blunder by Real Madrid?

Los Merengues have made some sensational signings over the years, bringing in players who have helped them become the most successful team in Europe.

They have also sold some pretty promising players, too, who could have helped them in the long run. Achraf Hakimi, who runs the right flank at PSG, firmly falls in the latter category.

Had Madrid not sold Hakimi to Inter in 2020, they would have had a natural successor to Daniel Carvajal at right-back.

The Spaniard has had a tough time keeping himself fit and has lacked consistency. Hakimi, meanwhile, has fired on all cylinders for PSG, scoring thrice and claiming an assist in 14 Ligue 1 games.

Hakimi has also been in sensational form for Morocco at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has pitched in with an assist in five appearances to help the Atlas Lions become the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals, where they face holders France tonight (December 14).

