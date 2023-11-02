"We saw the Theatre of Dreams turn into the Theatre of Nothing" - Gary Neville makes damning Manchester United claim after Newcastle defeat

Gary Neville has labeled Manchester United's Old Trafford the Theatre Of Nothing after their Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle United on Wednesday, November 1. He believes that the players are woeful on the pitch, and the manager is struggling to inspire them.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the Carabao Cup Round of 16 exit, Neville claimed that Manchester United fans are bored and are not expecting wins anymore. He added that the Theatre of Dream has turned into the Theatre of Nothing, saying:

"Last night we saw the Theatre of Dreams turn into the Theatre of Nothing. Every single United fan bored and flat. On the pitch the players in shock, the performances woeful and a manager struggling in front of our eyes. We've seen it before, we know how it ends and we've had enough."

Newcastle United won 3-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to get their revenge for the Carabao Cup final last season. They face Chelsea in the next round, after the Blues former academy products - Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall - helped them beat the Red Devils.

Gary Neville hits out at Manchester United players

Gary Neville was furious with Manchester United players after they decided to argue with the referee instead of focusing on the game against Newcastle. He believes that the Mapgies made the most of the situation and said:

"If we go back to the free-kick here, watch Man United when they give it away, watch them five players. Look at them. They're just sleeping, they're complaining to the referee, whinging. And whilst they're whinging, Newcastle are winning."

He added:

"It's a wonderful, wonderful strike. Lewis Hall is a big talent, such a controlled, smooth volley. As soon as that free-kick was given away, the five of them were turning round and having a go at the referee whilst Newcastle were playing. It's schoolboy stuff, like under-9s."

Manchester United next face Fulham in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Saturday, November 4. They are eighth in the table with five wins and as many losses this season.