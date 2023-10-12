“We say that he’s my son, I take care of him” - Jorginho makes incredible admission on 23-year-old Arsenal star 

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho jokingly claimed that he takes care of former Portugal under-21 international Fabrio Vieira like his son.

The latter completed a move from FC Porto to north London in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of €40 million. Since joining the Gunners, Vieira has failed to nail down a position in Mikel Arteta's first team and has managed just five starts in the Premier League so far.

In situations like his, it's often helpful to have an arm around your shoulder. The ex-Chelsea star, who moved to Arsenal for £12 million, claims he comes off as Vieira's father.

About the left-footed midfielder, Jorginho said on Colney Carpool (via TBR):

"We say that he’s my son, you know. I take care of him."

The Italy international, many would say, has been a positive signing for the Gunners, although he's been provided a squad role. So far this season, Jorginho has started just one Premier League match, which was the crucial 1-0 win against Manchester City before the international break (October 8).

Overall, the midfielder completed 24 appearances for his current employers across all competitions, providing one assist.

Meanwhile, Vieira has started the season well. He's managed two assists coming off the bench against Fulham (2-2, August 26) and Manchester United (3-1, September 3).

However, the Portuguese been preferred just twice in Arsenal's starting XI this Premier League campaign. The attacking midfielder will be hoping for more game time in the coming weeks.

"I’ve just been trying to pick up little things" - Declan Rice lavishes praise on Arsenal teammate

Declan Rice (via Getty Images)

Declan Rice has lavished praise on his Arsenal teammate Jorginho in a recent interview. The pair started in midfield in the 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City on October 8.

Rice claims he was rather surprised by the Italy international's ability following his arrival from West Ham in the summer for £105 million. Claiming that he's attempting to adopt a few qualities from Jorginho's game, Rice said (via Mirror):

"The one who surprised me so much, not surprised because I knew he was such a good player anyway. Playing with him every day in training and seeing how he is because he’s not the biggest is Jorginho."

“His brain, the way it works as a holding midfielder, I’ve just been trying to pick up little things off of him."

The pair have shared the pitch on just four occasions for the north Londoners so far. With Thomas Partey returning from injury, Arteta might prefer the Ghana international alongside Rice in midfield rather than Jorginho after the international break.