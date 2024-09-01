  • home icon
  • "We are scoring 5 today", "Let's cook" - Chelsea fans react as Enzo Maresca makes important change to starting XI

By Rwittika Chakraborty
Modified Sep 01, 2024 13:04 GMT
Chelsea fans react as Enzo Maresca makes important change to starting XI. (Picture Credits: Getty, Twitter - @CFCGucha)
Chelsea fans react as Enzo Maresca makes important change to starting XI. (Picture Credits: Getty, CFCGucha/X)

Fans reacted as Enzo Maresca named Chelsea's starting XI for their Premier league clash with Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues are coming off a 2-1 midweek defeat at Servette in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off second leg but advanced to the knockouts with a 3-2 aggregate win. In their previous Premier League outing, they won 6-2 at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

New signing Pedro Neto starts while Cesare Casadei drops to the bench. The starting line-up for the Palace game is: Robert Sánchez, Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto and Nicolas Jackson.

Fans shared their opinions on Chelsea's starting XI for their third Premier League fixture of the season.

One fan wrote:

"We are scoring 5 today 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

One added:

"Let's cook. 🧑‍🍳 Nice to see Casadei back in the team."
"Now let’s get the win!!!" chimed in another fan.

One posted:

"Let Neto cook ,glad Mudryk didn't start."

Another tweeted:

"PEDRO NETO AHHHHHH FINALLY LET'S GOOOOOOOOO"

One user wrote:

"First time in a long time - no surprises in the starting XI. Everyone expected this."

Another wrote:

"Crystal Palace ain't surviving this!"

The Blues are 12th in the Premier League with three points after two matches.

Enzo Maresca explains Chelsea's squad for PL clash with Crystal Palace

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca opened up about his squad ahead of their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace. The Italian explained Pedro Neto making it back to the starting XI (via @YourBlueSeason on X):

"Misha Mudryk played the other day in the Conference League, so it was just to make a change."

Speaking about the Blues' transfer window, Maresca said (via @AbsoluteChelsea on X):

"We accomplished all the targets in and out. I was already happy with the squad, I said that many times, so it was just the matter of doing all the right things, and I'm happy."

Enzo Maresca also provided some insight on the squad rotation plans and said (via @YourBlueSeason on X):

"We are trying since we started when we play every three days to change eight or nine players. Today we did it again."

After winning 3-2 on aggregate against Servette in the play-off of the UEFA Conference League, the Blues next face Belgian club K.A.A. Gent on October 3 at Stamford Bridge.

Edited by Bhargav
