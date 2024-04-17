"We are screwed", "This is just terrible" - Real Madrid fans despair as Carlo Ancelotti starts veteran star vs Manchester City in UCL Q/F showdown

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to call upon Nacho Fernandez against Manchester City tonight which has sent fans into meltdown on social media.

Nacho, 34, comes into Madrid's defense due to Aurelien Tchouameni's suspension. Ancelotti's Los Blancos are tied at 3-3 on aggregate with City in the quarterfinal tie after an enthralling first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu (April 9).

Real Madrid travel to Manchester City's Etihad tonight (April 17) attempting to make history in the second leg. They face the almighty task of defeating the Cityzens away from home in Europe's elite club competition for the first time since 2018.

Los Merengues will be eager for revenge against the reigning European champions. They crashed out of the Champions League against Pep Guardiola's men in the semifinals last season 5-1 on aggregate after a 4-0 away loss.

Nacho has been a utility player for Real Madrid this season, starting 25 of 35 games across competitions. He'd appeared in every European game this season until the first-leg draw against Manchester City where he remained on the bench.

Madridstas will hope he can put in a stellar performance and keep the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne at bay. He's partnered with Antonio Rudiger in central defense and the German impressed at the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti has started Andriy Lunin in goal, with Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, and Ferland Mendy in defense.

Eduardo Camavinga is in defensive midfield with Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos just ahead of him.

Jude Bellingham will operate in his No.10 role that has seen him produce prolific numbers. The English superstar joins Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in attack.

Expand Tweet

Fans are worried about Nacho starting in Real Madrid's defense, given Manchester City's dangerous attack.

One fan hopes tonight's clash doesn't end up as the two European giants' meeting did last year:

"Holy s**t Nacho we are screwed I wish it won't be a disaster like last year."

Expand Tweet

Another fan lost their mind:

"Nacho.... I'm dying this is just terrible."

Expand Tweet

Here's how other fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Nacho being named as Tchouameni's replacement:

"Nacho starting means Madrid is going home," another fan agreed.

"Why Nacho instead of (Eder) Militao?" one fan asked.

That said, some fans remained hopeful Nacho could prove his doubters wrong:

"Nacho hermano, it is time to prove us wrong," one fan urged.

"Nacho I'm begging you play the game of your life," another fan echoed those sentiments.

"Expected XI, Nacho needs to have a huge game," one fan pointed out.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is wary of Manchester City's Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has gone missing in several games as of late.

Haaland was surprisingly quiet in Manchester City's 3-3 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg. Rudiger and Tchouameni managed to nullify the Norweigan superstar's threat.

There has been a debate about Haaland's all-round game when he's not bagging goals. Manchester United icon Roy Keane was majorly critical and suggested last season's Champions League top scorer plays like a 'League Two player'.

However, Real Madrid boss Ancelotti was adamant Haaland remained one of the Cityzens' danger men (via Madrid Xtra):

"Haaland is still one of the most dangerous players City have. He can be the best number 9 in the world, very, very dangerous."

Haaland has perhaps not reached the heights of his record-breaking debut season at Manchester City this campaign. That's the high standards the Norway international has set as he sits on 31 goals and six assists in 38 games across competitions.

Poll : Should Ancelotti have started Nacho against Manchester City? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback