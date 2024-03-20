"We see you", "Ratcliffe did say he wants to find the next Bellingham" - Fans react as reported Manchester United target likes Mainoo-England post

Manchester United fans are dreaming of a Kobbie Mainoo-Joao Neves midfield partnership after the latter intriguingly liked a post celebrating the Red Devils wonderkid's England call-up.

Neves is regarded as one of Europe's brightest upcoming talents having majorly impressed at Benfica. The defensive midfielder has made 45 appearances across competitions this season, registering two goals and as many assists.

The 19-year-old clinched his first call-up to senior international football with Portugal in October 2023. He's since earned three caps for Roberto Martinez's Selecao das Quinas.

Neves knows the magnitude of representing your country at a young age and Mainoo, 18, is following suit. The Manchester United midfielder's incredible breakout season has seen him selected by Gareth Southgate for England's senior team for friendlies with Brazil (March 23) and Belgium (March 26).

Southgate's decision to bring Mainoo into the Three Lions' senior team and have him skip U21 representation has been hailed by the football world. 433 congratulated the Red Devils academy graduate with a post on Instagram.

Neves liked that Instagram post and sent the Old Trafford faithful into hysteria. He's been linked with a move to United as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's regime this summer.

Reports claim Ratcliffe has approved a £100 million bid for Neves to be made this summer. He's viewed as Casemiro's replacement with question marks over the Brazilian's future at the club.

One fan informed the Portuguese midfielder that Manchester United fans were keeping a close eye on him:

"Joao Neves, we see you."

Another fan alluded to Red Devils' co-owner Ratcliffe's comments about finding the next Jude Bellingham:

"Ratcliffe did say he wants to find the next Bellingham."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Neves liking Mainoo's call-up to the England squad:

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo's fast track into the England senior team exceeds Jude Bellingham's

Jude Bellingham is England's third youngest debutant.

Mainoo has been promoted from England's U21s to the senior team without making a single appearance for the Young Lions. He's appeared for his nation at U19, U18 and U17 level but looks set to skip U21 participation.

Southgate performed a U-turn over the Manchester United midfielder after previously explaining why he hadn't been called up. He said (via SportsMole):

"We should allow him that space to develop at his own speed. He's not at the point in terms of number of games that Jude (Bellingham) and Bukayo (Saka) were when they came in for the first time."

However, Mainoo's impressive outing in Manchester United's 4-3 FA Cup quarterfinal win (a.e.t) against Liverpool looks to have turned Southgate's head. He's registered two goals in 20 games across competitions this season. His step up to the Three Lions' senior team holds similarities to Bellingham's.

However, Bellingham, 20, earned four caps for England's U21s before being handed his senior debut in November 2020. The Real Madrid superstar was 17 when he debuted and has since flourished with two goals and five assists in 27 games.