"We are setting the bar very high" - Former Barcelona star Javier Saviola plays down comparisons between Xavi and Pep Guardiola 

Former Barcelona star Javier Saviola has hailed the Catalan club’s ability to produce world-class managers on a consistent basis.

In an interview with Spanish outlet SPORT, Saviola was asked about the comparison between Barcelona's new coach Xavi and former coach Pep Guardiola. The former Argentine playmaker responded:

"Each coach has his own way of seeing football but they do follow Barça's philosophy, the one that has led to having successful teams and that are remembered as the best in history. The Guardiola era was something that I don't know if it will be seen again. He amazed us all."

"Xavi is in the process. You have to wait for him and not pressure him. We are setting the bar very high. It would be necessary to put a little brake and realize that he is still in a process and let his team continue to raise its head. But having the weapons as he has them and his wisdom, he can become a great technician."

Barcelona's philosophy has led to the development of some of the greatest managerial minds in the game in recent years. Alumni like Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique have led the club to great success during their spells at the club thanks to the principles held at the Nou Camp.

The Blaugrana will be glad to see that another former player has stepped up and is leading the club out of muddy waters despite the club’s financial situation.

Barcelona have their sights set on Benfica star if Haaland and Lewandowski approaches fail: Reports

According to a report from Directo Gol, Benfica youngster Darwin Nunez is on Barca's radar if they fail to sign Erling Haaland or Robert Lewandowski. Nunez has reportedly been on the agenda for Barca since 2020.

More recently, the star has blossomed, scoring 27 goals in 34 games this season, and guiding Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals. The 22-year-old has a lot of potential and could become the key striker at Camp Nou in the future

Although the Catalan giants have been reportedly linked with Haaland for some time, they will have to battle for his signature with other European juggernauts. This makes it unlikely that Haaland will choose Camp Nou as his new home this summer.

Robert Lewandowski's future is still unclear, with the possibility of the star renewing his contract with Bayern Munich still high. Although the 33-year-old is intent on a new challenge, he could also move to another European club. Reports indicate that Barca may have a swap deal in place for the star.

