"We shouldn’t forget ourselves" - Virgil van Dijk sends strong message to Liverpool teammates ahead of Ajax clash

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has urged his teammates to show their class in Wednesday’s (October 26) Champions League showdown against Ajax.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will travel to Amsterdam for their Champions League Group A clash with Ajax on Wednesday. While the Merseysiders need a point to book their place in the last 16, the Dutch outfit require a win to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

Ahead of what could be a feisty affair at the Johan Cryuff Arena, Van Dijk has urged Liverpool to band together, be consistent, and showcase their collective might. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the dutch defender said (via LiverpoolOffside):

“It starts (here). We want to show that we are Liverpool. One of the biggest teams and clubs in the world. Ajax are a fantastic club, historically as well with the philosophy of how they want to play. I know how it can be here on a Champions League night when thing go well for them.

“We are prepared for that. We have to match the intensity at least and then do even more. It will be interesting and something we should look forward to. We shouldn’t forget ourselves and who we are. We have to keep the confidence and try and be consistent.”

Having picked up nine points from four matches, the Reds currently find themselves in second place in the Group A standings. Ajax sit six points behind them in third place with two games to play.

Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool are eager to improve their away form

Klopp’s men have been below their best this season, especially away from home. The Anfield outfit have played five away games in the Premier League thus far, dropping points in all of them (3 losses, 2 draws). In the UEFA Champions League, the six-time European champions fell to a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Napoli on matchday one.

Ahead of the trip to Amsterdam, Van Dijk reflected on his side’s abysmal away run this season, admitting that they wish to improve upon it.

Van Dijk said:

“It is not something that we like. It is something we want to improve as a group. We will try and show the intensity that we always want to show. Every game we play, whether it is away or at home, is always a difficult task and a different ask.

“For example, the last away game at Forest we played against a very deep defending side and we tried to break them down and you have to be patient and do the right stuff. It makes every game different. We want to improve the situation, we want to improve the away results.”

Poll : 0 votes