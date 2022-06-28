“We signed you to help us win the Champions League” – Former Manchester United star recollects what Alex Ferguson told him about Old Trafford move

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has shared that Sir Alex Ferguson told him that he was signed to help the Red Devils win the Champions League. He stated that he wanted to join the club to be a part of the United team back then and play at Old Trafford.

Hargreaves joined Manchester United from Bayern Munich for around €25 million in 2007. However, he could barely make an impact due to his multiple injury issues. The Englishman made just 39 appearances in his four-year stay at Old Trafford, contributing two goals and two assists.

He recently spoke to United Podcast about his move to Manchester United and about Sir Alex Ferguson. He said (via The Republik of Mancunia):

"I remember he just said, these fans are very knowledgeable. It was a bit along the lines of ‘you give them your best and they’ll appreciate that’. Before I came, we spoke so much and he was one of the driving forces, one of the reasons why I wanted to come."

He added:

"Who doesn’t want to play under Sir Alex? He has this authority, a natural authority that everybody respected, which was so important in a dressing room of 25 talented people from all over the world who are well paid. But he controlled the show."

Hargreaves shared how he wanted to be a part of the club and play with the great players at Old Trafford. He said:

"One of the things he said to me and I’ll never forget it was; ‘Owen we signed you to help us win the Champions League. You can be a part of that’. That was one of the big reasons I wanted to come. [I wanted] to be a part of this team, play at this stadium – and with these fans. That group of players we had was just out of this world. You just wanted to be a piece of the puzzle."

Hargreaves underwent knee surgery in 2008 for a persistent problem with tendinitis. He barely played after struggling with injuries and joined rivals Manchester City in 2011. He then retired a year later at the age of just 31, having played just four matches for the Cityzens across competitions.

Manchester United 'getting closer' in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are 'getting closer' to matching Barcelona's asking price for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Catalan club are asking for around €85 million. The Red Devils have verbally offered €65 million and are in talks to take the bid to €85 million with add-ons.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



After €65m new verbal bid, Barça ask for €85/86m fee. The agreement is finally getting closer as clubs are in talks about add-ons to reach €85m full package.



Work in progress between clubs. Manchester United had a new direct contact today for Frenkie de Jong deal.After €65m new verbal bid, Barça ask for €85/86m fee. The agreement is finally getting closer as clubs are in talks about add-ons to reach €85m full package.Work in progress between clubs. Manchester United had a new direct contact today for Frenkie de Jong deal. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFCAfter €65m new verbal bid, Barça ask for €85/86m fee. The agreement is finally getting closer as clubs are in talks about add-ons to reach €85m full package.Work in progress between clubs. https://t.co/tXZiPKD9NN

The Manchester United-De Jong transfer saga has been going on for a while now. Erik ten Hag and the club's fans will hope to get the signing done quickly with the pre-season fast approaching.

