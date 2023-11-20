“We would have a Spanish mafia” - Marc Cucurella lifts lid on relationship with Chelsea teammates

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has opened up on the benefits of having teammates who speak Spanish. Speaking to the club's website, the full-back emphasised how the relationships between the players and new manager Mauricio Pochettino have become comfortable.

The addition of Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer means that the 25-year-old reunites with his former teammates.

Reflecting on their addition and Pochettino, Cucurella said:

"I am very happy they joined. I told them it’s an important club, they would feel very good here, that I am happy here, and that we would have a Spanish mafia!

"That we can speak as well with the manager in Spanish makes it easier to explain our mistakes or what we need to do on the pitch."

He added:

"We have a really good team, are very close inside and outside the pitch, and I think when these relationships are good then on the pitch we can play together."

Cucurella went on to add how new manager Pochettino and his staff are working hard to improve the team's confidence, saying:

"He is a good manager. We know we are a good team and one of the important things is to have the team healthy, because we run a lot and press a lot. Now it’s about playing and getting confidence.

"The coaching staff like to be close with the players and speak with us, I think that is good for the team. We need to feel the confidence and I think he and his staff help a lot."

He added:

"We are in a good way and need to continue. There are a lot of games to finish the season and if we continue in this way, we can do good things this season."

Chelsea have endured a tough start to the season and are 10th in the Premier League. But with two back-to-back positive results against Tottenham Hotspur (4-1) and Manchester City (4-4), they will be hoping to get their season back on track.

Chelsea could miss star defender for Newcastle clash: Reports

Colwill missed the side's clash against Manchester City.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is a doubt to feature in the side's upcoming Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Saturday, November 25. According to the Evening Standard, the 20-year-old is suffering from a shoulder injury that kept him out of action for England during the international break.

Colwill also missed the Blues' enthralling 4-4 draw against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge last week. While the injury is not believed to be long-term, he could be out of action yet again against Newcastle at St. James' Park.

The youngster had an excellent campaign on loan at Brighton last season before returning to Chelsea. He has made 11 appearances in the league this season, bagging one assist and keeping three clean sheets.