"We speak with him, Messi and Neymar" - PSG sporting director Luis Campos addresses rumours that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Luis Campos has addressed the rumors that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave the Parc des Princes.

Speculation is growing over Mbappe's future following reports that he has a broken relationship with PSG and is now eyeing a January exit from the French capital.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible.Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible. 🚨🔴🔵 #MbappéParis Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. https://t.co/tETVVxB2yy

However, Campos has claimed that the striker has never told him that he wants to leave, telling Canal+ (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Mbappé has never told me or Nasser Al Khelaifi that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January. Is Mbappé happy here? You should ask him, it’s a serious question. I see him working as a top professional”."

He then touched on reports claiming Mbappe wants out as early as January:

“Mbappé has never told me about his intention to leave in January. We speak with him, Messi, Ney… we’re very happy to be here."

Kylian Mbappe only signed a new three-year deal at the Parc des Princes in May amidst intense speculation that he was set to move to Real Madrid.

His contract was expiring in the summer and Los Blancos were expected to secure the French forward on a free transfer.

However, the Frenchman signed a new contract with PSG, keeping him tied to the Ligue 1 side until 2025.

Campos arrived in the summer and replaced sporting director Leonardo in the role.

It is believed that Mbappe played a role in his appointment and there have even been reports that the Portuguese will leave alongside the striker.

Reports claim that Mbappe's departure could have repercussions on many in management at the club.

Campos and manager Christophe Galtier may both follow Kylian Mbappe through the exit door if he does indeed leave.

Kylian Mbappe starts for PSG against Benfica

Kylian Mbappe may feel the wrath of the Parc des Princes

Turning attention to on-the-field matters, Kylian Mbappe starts for PSG in the UEFA Champions League against Benfica on October 11.

The Frenchman may be in for a hostile reception from home fans amidst the reports that have come out just hours before the encounter with the Primeira Liga outfit.

The former AS Monaco striker has been in superb form, notching 11 goals in 12 appearances for the Parisians.

BabaIjebu @playbabaijebu



Messi injured 🤕

Mbappe asking to leave



Will it all fall apart for the French side today?



SLB | PSG ahead of their match against Benfica tonight:Messi injured 🤕Mbappe asking to leaveWill it all fall apart for the French side today? #PSG SLB | #PSG PSG ahead of their match against Benfica tonight:Messi injured 🤕Mbappe asking to leave 😬Will it all fall apart for the French side today? 👀#PSGSLB | #PSG https://t.co/fvWyC51Q7w

PSG currently sit joint-top of Group H with Benfica and tonight's game could be decisive in who eventually wins the group.

Both teams have seven points after three fixtures and settled for a 1-1 draw last week at the Estadio da Luz.

Poll : 0 votes