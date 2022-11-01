"We have spoken about this with the club" - Manager confirms desire to tie down Chelsea transfer target to new contract 

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed his desire to tie down Chelsea target Leandro Trossard to a new deal, as per Sussex Express.

Trossard, 27, is a reported target for Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United as he comes into the final months of his contract.

He has been in superb form, managing seven goals and two assists in 12 appearances across competitions.

The Belgian found the net in Brighton's impressive 4-1 win over Chelsea on 29 October.

His manager De Zerbi has commented on Trossard's future as he enters the final months of his current deal.

The Italian coach explained that he wants a new contract agreed between the Seagulls and the attacking midfielder:

"This is not the right moment to speak about the new contract."

He added:

"But in terms of the other players, for sure I hope and I would like Trossard to sign a new contract. But for the moment we have spoken about this with the club."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Leandro Trossard has scored all five of Brighton's goals in the Premier League under Roberto De Zerbi; the first time a player has netted a team's first five goals under a new manager. Pet. 5 - Leandro Trossard has scored all five of Brighton's goals in the Premier League under Roberto De Zerbi; the first time a player has netted a team's first five goals under a new manager. Pet. https://t.co/kyKP60TZjj

Trossard joined Brighton from Belgian side KRC Genk in 2019 for £14 million. He has made 116 appearances, scoring 25 goals and providing 13 assists.

Trossard commented on Brighton's 4-1 win over Chelsea on 29 October

Trossard slotted home the opener

Brighton put the Blues to the sword in a game where Graham Potter made his first return to the Amex Stadium after leaving the Seagulls for Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Trossard, Pascal Groß and own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah secured all three points.

Potter's side could only respond once through Kai Havertz as his men suffered their defeat of his tenure.

Trossard has explained how he found playing a in centre-forward role during the win.

He said (via The Argus):

“I like to be central. Obviously I’m closer to the goal so it’s easier to get chances and maybe score a goal. But I don’t really mind where the gaffer wants me to play. I have played all over the place. Where he wants me, I will do my 100%.”

Danny Welbeck missed the game through injury, meaning De Zerbi had a lack of choice in attack.

He tinkered with his side moving Groß from midfield to right-back and Trossard touched on this:

“With Welbs not playing and me as more of a centre forward, it maybe caught him (Potter) by surprise. And Pasc playing out of position."

He added:

“You could see in the first half how we want to play under the new manager. Suck the pressure out and then play through the lines and we scored some good goals.”

The Seagulls sit eighth in the league, trailing sixth-placed Chelsea by three points.

De Zerbi's side next face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineaux on 5 November.

Poll : 0 votes