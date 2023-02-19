"We are starting to see the signs" - Micah Richards claims Liverpool star could now explode after incredible performance against Newcastle

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards hailed Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo after their win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on February 18. He also suggested that supporters of the Merseyside club are finally starting to acknowledge Gakpo's immense ability.

Speaking about the January signing on the BBC One's Match of the Day, Richards said (via HITC):

“He needed that because you come in for big money and people expect you to do straightaway. He found it at times had to get that rhythm, but today we are starting to see the signs of it.”

Gakpo's impressive showing away against Newcastle United served as yet another testament to his growing reputation for excellence. He capped off his performance by scoring Liverpool's second goal in the 17th minute. It was preceded by his goal against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield last weekend.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Liverpool have signed PSV forward Cody Gakpo. The attacked will immediately leave for England to sign his contract. 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Liverpool have signed PSV forward Cody Gakpo. The attacked will immediately leave for England to sign his contract. 🚨🇳🇱 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Liverpool have signed PSV forward Cody Gakpo. The attacked will immediately leave for England to sign his contract. https://t.co/Djs72j5n16

Gakpo's remarkable capacity to leave defenders behind with his lightning-quick moves and create chances during the Merseyside derby was particularly memorable. The Dutch international now looks full of self-confidence.

His impressive run of form has only reinforced why Liverpool spent £35 million to bring him to Anfield from PSV Eindhoven in January.

B/R Football @brfootball



Now he’s putting in work on the world stage Cody Gakpo has 13 goals and 17 assists for PSV this season.Now he’s putting in work on the world stage Cody Gakpo has 13 goals and 17 assists for PSV this season.Now he’s putting in work on the world stage 🇳🇱🔥 https://t.co/PDmGReBPUp

The Reds seem to be regaining their form, having racked up two wins in a row. The club will now actively be working towards a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. They sit six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle with a game in hand.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez hails teammate Cody Gakpo

Liverpool's dynamic forward Darwin Nunez is confident in the club's latest acquisition Cody Gakpo. He believes the Dutch forward will become beloved to the Anfield support.

In an interview with the club's official website, Nunez acknowledged that the Dutchman may require a little time to integrate fully with the squad.

He said (via Rousing The Kop):

"Gakpo is a quality player and has a lot of class. He’s physically strong too. I think he’ll be able to make people very happy. You have to also understand that he’s come here at a time when we’re not in the best of form and he will need time to settle in too."

He continued:

“I think he’s done well in the games he’s featured in so far. I hope that with time I’ll develop a great understanding and then go on to bring some joy to the Liverpool fans.”

Gakpo has scored two goals in eight appearances for the Reds.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes