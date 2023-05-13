“We are staying” – Chelsea superstar’s wife asserts he is set to continue at Stamford Bridge

The spouse of veteran Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has made a strong statement about the future of her husband. Belle Silva posted an Instagram story almost confirming that her husband would continue to be with the Blues.

Her comment comes amid rumors linking Thiago to a move away from the club this summer. In her Instagram story, Belle wrote this caption:

"We are happy here, we are staying."

The Brazilian defender, who signed a one-year contract extension with the Blues earlier this year, was being linked with a surprise move to his home country, Brazil.

Silva, who is in the twilight of his career, has previously expressed his desire to retire to his native country, with Fluminense believed to be his ideal destination.

Speaking during an interview last year, the veteran defender stated that he is a huge fan of the Brazilian club side. He also stated that they gave him an opportunity to be where he is today. In his words, (via The Telegraph):

"Fluminense is the club I would like to finish at. It was the club where I played after I had my illness and it’s the club who opened the door for me after that stage and believed in me when nobody thought Thiago Silva would still make it as a player. As incredible as it may seem, it’s the club that I support as well.”

Silva is currently in his third season with Chelsea, having joined the west London club in the summer of 2020, on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The 38-year-old has since gone on to establish himself as an integral part of the Blues first-team, thus sealing a starting position in defense.

He has also earned much admiration from supporters of Chelsea. The defender was once again appreciated by fans for his efforts in the club's 2-2 draw at home against Nottingham Forest, in their latest Premier League match.

It's left to be seen as to whether or not the veteran defender will be a part of the Blues team for next season. However, judging by the recent comments made by his spouse, it now looks very likely.

Should Chelsea keep Thiago Silva for next season?

Silva signed a contract extension with the Blues in February

Amid rumors linking the Brazilian defender with a return to his homeland, both Thiago Silva and Chelsea would have a big decision to make at the end of the season.

The veteran centre-back signed a contract extension in February and as such is still tied to the west London club for at least one more year.

Meanwhile, it will be important for the Blues to retain Silva ahead of next season, as his experience will be crucial for Chelsea who are currently in a transition phase.

While there may not be much guarantee about regular game time for the Brazilian next season, his experience could be crucial for the young crops of defenders at Chelsea.

The likes of Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and even Levi Colwil could all benefit greatly from lining up alongside Silva next season and tapping into his experience.

His leadership qualities will also be key in the dressing room and on the pitch for any manager who takes charge of the Blues next season.

Silva has since made a combined total of 33 appearances for the Blues across all competitions this season. He has also helped his side record eight clean sheets in the process.

