"We are still getting linked with Sane" - Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal to sign 3 more players this transfer window

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners can sign three more players before the transfer window slams shut. The north London club have enjoyed an impressive summer thus far and have signed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Matt Turner.

However, the club's sporting director Edu Gaspar has revealed that they are not done yet. Arsenal have been linked with Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The club are seemingly interested in signing a top-quality box-to-box midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey next season.

Mikel Arteta's side are also rumored to be interested in signing a winger as they lack adequate cover and competition for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane and PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo are believed to be on the Premier League giants' radar.

Kevin Campbell believes the acquisition of three of the four aforementioned players would significantly boost Arsenal's strength in depth and keep the club 'in business'. The Gunners will be keen to improve on their fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

"It's great to hear Edu say 'we are not done'. I like the fact that they are maybe looking at Gakpo. We are still getting linked with Sane. Tielemans is still on the board. Paqueta is still on the board. Do you know what? Being greedy, as I am. I would like to see three of them come in," said Campbell as per HITC.

"I still think we are a central midfielder and a wide player short of having a very good squad. If we get three of four, then we are really in business. That bench is super strong. I mean super strong. It;s so strong to the point that we might have a few lads in tracksuits in the stands. You can't get into the squad."

Arsenal will be keen to make some more statement signings before their first Premier League game of the 2022-23 campaign against Crystal Palace on August 6.

Median Sport @mediansportcom Arsenal are confident of agreeing personal terms with Lyon star Lucas Paqueta. Arsenal are confident of agreeing personal terms with Lyon star Lucas Paqueta. https://t.co/z5O5JXOIne

Arsenal are likely to prioritize signing a midfielder over a winger in the coming weeks

Hull City v Leicester City - Pre-Season Friendly

Despite being linked with Leroy Sane and Cody Gakpo, Arsenal are likely to prioritize signing a top quality midfielder over a winger due to the number of forwards they possess within their squad.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Emile Smith Rowe enjoyed impressive campaigns past season, whilst Eddie Nketiah was in top form towards the end of the season.

The club have added Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira to their ranks. Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe is also an option.

Leicester City are reportedly seeking just £25 million for Youri Tielemans as he has one year left on his contract. The Belgian has been one of the club's standout players over the years, and enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring six goals in 32 Premier League games.

Lyon star Lucas Paqueta scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 44 appearances in all competitions last season. As per teamtalk, Edu Gaspar is a massive fan of the Brazilian.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far