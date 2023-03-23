“We still need more players” – Wes Brown sends strong Manchester United transfer message to Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Wes Brown has urged Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to add to his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils have signed nine signings (three loans) since Ten Hag took over at Old Trafford last July. The likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Lisandro Martinez arrived at the club and have all contributed to an impressive season.

Manchester United won their first trophy since 2017 when they beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final last month. They also sit in third place in the league, holding a three-point lead over fifth-placed Newcastle.

However, Brown still thinks Ten Hag could do with more players as he continues his rebuild of the side. The former Red Devils right-back told Sky Sports:

"I think with the team and the squad that we’ve got, we still need more players. It's getting there slowly, the additions this season have been really good, but more are needed."

While most of Ten Hag's signings have been successes, some have perhaps been underwhelming. Old Trafford supporters haven't been overly impressed with Wout Weghorst (on loan from Burnley) and Antony since arriving at the club. Brown suggests that once Manchester United have a team boasting strength in depth that satisfies their fanbase as well as their coach, they will be in a good place:

"Once you've got that squad of players where it doesn't matter who plays, the fans are happy and the manager is happy, you're in a good headspace and a good place. Hopefully it happens soon and we can get on with it."

The Red Devils have been linked with several players heading into the summer. However, a center-forward signing is highest on their agenda. Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are reported targets.

Manchester United icon Robin van Persie heaps praise on left-back Tyrell Malacia

Tyrell Malacia has been a hit at Old Trafford.

Van Persie has lauded another of Ten Hag's signings Malacia for his start to life at Manchester United. The Dutch full-back joined the Red Devils from Feyenoord last summer for £13 million.

Malacia has made 30 appearances and has impressed when filling in for Luke Shaw. He put in brilliant displays in wins over Manchester City (2-1) and Barcelona (2-2). Van Persie is a coach at Feyenoord and watched his compatriot join his former side. He has told the club's official website that Malacia has worked out to be a brilliant signing:

“I do believe, per window, [you have] to get a couple of the right players in, and Tyrell Malacia is one of them. He wasn’t really well known before he came... I played with him at Feyenoord, so I knew how good he was, and still is, and he is proving that every game."

Van Persie continued by touching on the influence Malacia is having on younger players looking to make the step up in their career:

“He’s giving youngsters in Holland hope, like okay, if you play well, there is a possibility that you can go really far so that you end up playing for a team like Manchester United.”

Poll : 0 votes