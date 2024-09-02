“We are still in September, the season is very long” - Barcelona star calls for calm after bright start to the new La Liga campaign 

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde has asked for calm and patience after a good start to their La Liga campaign this season. The Catalan giants have won their first four games in the league, making it to the top of the table with 12 points.

This includes a dominant 7-0 win against Real Valladolid on Saturday (August 31) that left Culers happy and confident after a trophyless 2023-24 campaign. Amid several injury woes, coach Hansi Flick has been working with multiple La Masia graduates and trying various players in new positions.

Alejandro Balde - who has started three out of Barcelona's last four matches - has made a satisfying comeback this season after missing most of last season due to injuries. Speaking on Tot Costa about Barca's impressive start, he said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"It is true that we have had a good start, but we are still in September. The season is very long, we have to be calm because this is very long. In the dressing room we are very excited. I think we have a very good project with very young players and a lot of talent, but we have to go slowly."

The youngster also elaborated on his injury last season, adding:

"I feel very well from the injury. I've only been with the team for a month and a half but I feel physically well. I have to take it easy, getting into the rhythm."

After the international break, Barcelona will face Girona in La Liga on Sunday, September 15. They will begin their UEFA Champions League campaign on September 19 against Monaco.

Barcelona star Alejandro Balde compares former coach Xavi to Hansi Flick

In the aforementioned interview, Alejandro Balde compared former coach Xavi's tactics to that of current coach Hansi Flick. The defender said:

"It is still too early to know what has changed. Maybe Hansi Flick has a more direct, more vertical style of football. There is a person who translates the talks because he speaks in English, but then on the pitch it is easier to understand everything."

The German coach took over after the departure of Xavi from Barcelona earlier this summer. Since his arrival, the team has been more focused on building their physicality. The Barcelona defender elaborated on the same and added:

"We are working very well physically. It is very important to be putting pressure on for the entire 90 minutes of the match and for the moment we are doing very well."

The defender added that Flick has instructed him to do quite a bit of defensive work, although his role on the pitch has not changed much.

