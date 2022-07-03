“We still talk to each other every day” – Real Madrid superstar reveals he misses Sergio Ramos after ‘painful’ departure

Luka Modric has said that he misses Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos at the club. The Croatian midfielder added that the two are still in touch and talking every day.

Ramos left Madrid last summer after the club rescinded their contract offer following long-drawn negotiations. He joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer but could not play for the majority of the 2021-22 season due to a knee injury. The Spain international featured in only 21 games for Les Parisiens across all competitions.

Modric spent nine years with Ramos at Real Madrid, and the duo won several trophies together, including four Champions League titles.

Speaking to Sportske, Modric admitted that he was still in touch with Ramos and that he misses hanging out with him. He was quoted by GOAL saying:

"All the departures of players with whom you share years in very successful [teams] are painful. For everyone - after nine years, Sergi was gone. From the first day [I arrived], he was close to me, he helped me adapt to Real Madrid, he encouraged me. He believed in my potential. We became great friends, our families got together, we spent the summers together.

"We still talk to each other every day, at least through messages. I miss hanging out with him, but that's the way things are in football."

He added:

"Changes are the norm of daily life even for those who, like him, have conquered everything. As I said before this is Real Madrid. It has been confirmed that without all of us, it will continue along the path of trophies. We all go through, only Real Madrid is eternal."

Luka Modric signs new Real Madrid contract

Luka Modric penned a one-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu last month, keeping him in the Spanish capital until 2023. He made 45 appearances across competitions last season, providing 12 assists as Madrid completed the league and Champions League double.

In a video posted on the club's Twitter account, Modric said:

"I'm very happy and proud to continue at least one more year in Madrid. I want to continue to give everything for the club - I am proud to continue wearing this shirt."

The Croatian has won La Liga thrice along with the Champions League five times with Los Blancos. He also has three FIFA Club World Cup medals, three UEFA Super Cup triumphs, and a Copa del Rey under his belt. Modric won the 2018 Ballon d'Or as a Los Blancos player.

