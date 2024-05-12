"We suffered that a few weeks ago when we played them" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Tottenham ahead of Spurs vs Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are a "difficult team to play against" ahead of Spurs' Premier League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday, May 14. The Spanish tactician also stated that he will be hoping that their north London rivals can do them a favor in the title race against City.

The Gunners secured a narrow 1-0 win at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Sunday, May 12. It was a rather nervy match for Arteta's men, who struggled to exert their usual dominance on the affair. Although they scored in the first half, they seemed to stumble in securing the clean sheet, but they eventually left Old Trafford with all three points.

The pressure is now back on Manchester City, who sit in second place with a game in hand over Arsenal. Only one point separates the sides and Arsenal will have to rely on a City slip-up to secure the Premier League title.

After Spurs, Man City will face West Ham United at the Etihad on Sunday, May 19. The Gunners will face Everton on Sunday.

After the win against United, Mikel Arteta talked about City potentially dropping points to Spurs in their upcoming game. Asked if he will be a Tottenham fan for the game, he said (via Football London):

"We know we need it. They are a really difficult team to play against. We suffered that a few weeks ago when we played them. So hopefully they can do it."

The Gunners secured a 3-2 win against Spurs on April 28 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They cruised to a 3-0 lead in the first half, but were almost on the receiving end of a remarkable comeback thanks to goals from Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min.

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: Review

Manchester United were handed a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal at Old Trafford as the Gunners returned to the top of the Premier League standings. The Gunners needed a win heading into the match to return to the top of the division and duly delivered.

They came into the match as the clear favorites, enjoying a rich vein of form compared to their hosts, who were fresh off a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace. Mikel Arteta’s men took the lead in the 20th minute through Leandro Trossard and while they were unable to add to their lead, they saw out the match to bag all three points.

Arsenal will now hope other results go in their favor if they are to be crowned champions for the first time in two decades. Manchester United, on the other hand, will have to improve sharply if they harbor any hopes of qualifying for even the Europa Conference League next season.

United will next take on Newcastle United and then Brighton & Hove Albion while the Gunners face Everton on the final day of the Premier League season.