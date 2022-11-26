Manchester United legend Roy Keane is baffled by England manager Gareth Southgate's decision not to bring on Phil Foden in the FIFA World Cup clash against the USA on Friday (25 November).

The Three Lions were unable to find the back of the net as their fixture against the USA ended in a goalless draw. Southgate's men were rather lackluster in the final third, creating only one major chance over 90 minutes (via Sofascore).

City Xtra @City_Xtra Roy Keane: “We were all surprised watching the game [England vs USA] saying you'd fully expect Foden to come on…” [via @MailSport Roy Keane: “We were all surprised watching the game [England vs USA] saying you'd fully expect Foden to come on…” [via @MailSport]

Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount started alongside Harry Kane in England's second FIFA World Cup encounter so far. As the game progressed, Southgate called on Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford to find the match-winner for the Three Lions.

However, the English boss left Foden on the sidelines. The Manchester City forward is yet to feature in Southgate's starting XI in this year's FIFA World Cup.

Keane failed to understand why the English boss did not use Foden's talents in the goalless encounter. He said on ITV (via The Mirror):

"We were surprised watching it, Gareth will have his reasons he sees them more than anybody but we’re stood watching the game expecting Foden to come on. The subs that did come on, didn’t have an impact, they done well the other day but they looked leggy, short of ideas, from set-pieces, they didn’t look like a goal in their locker. A terrible performance."

Foden has put on some great performances in the Premier League for the Cityzens this season. The England international has registered 14 league appearances this term, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Gareth Southgate explains why Foden was left on the bench in England's 0-0 draw with USA at FIFA World Cup

The England boss explained his reasons for bringing on Grealish and Rashford ahead of Foden in their FIFA World Cup encounter against the USA. Southgate pointed out that the two stars had the attributes to pose an attacking threat in the final stages of the game.

He said (via the aforementioned Mirror report):

"I thought it was the right thing to keep the team from the start then the wide players we went with Jack and Marcus ahead of Phil for the changes. Jack, can keep the ball well for us and get us up the pitch, Marcus’ speed we thought would be a threat going into the last part of the game."

SPORTbible @sportbible Gareth Southgate has revealed why he didn't bring Phil Foden on in England's 0-0 draw with the USA 🤔 Gareth Southgate has revealed why he didn't bring Phil Foden on in England's 0-0 draw with the USA 🤔 https://t.co/nZWdVm4jUJ

England are in Group B along with Iran, the USA, and Wales. The Three Lions will face Wales in their next FIFA World Cup on 30 November.

Get England vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 241 votes