“We have to take advantage of playing against a great team” – PSG chief reacts to Champions League Round of 16 draw with Bayern Munich

PSG sporting chief Luis Campos has urged his team to take advantage of playing against a 'great team' like Bayern Munich after they were drawn to play each other in the Champions League Round of 16.

The Parisians finished second in Group H despite going unbeaten, meaning a tough draw awaited them in the last 16. That turned out to be the Bundesliga champions.

However, Campos, the football advisor for PSG, believes it's an opportunity for the Ligue 1 giants to show that they're among the best teams in the world.

Le10sport journalist Hadrien Greneir quoted him speaking to Canal+ on Twitter:

“We take a big club, a big team. We are proud to be there. We have to take advantage of playing against a great team and show that we have one of the best teams in the world at the moment at PSG."

PSG and Bayern famously contested the 2020 Champions League final, which the German side won 1-0, courtesy of a first-half strike from Kingsley Coman.

However, the next season, the Parisians gained revenge by knocking the holders out in the quarter-finals, winning on away goals following a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Another enticing fixture between the two teams awaits, with both undergoing a few personnel changes since their last meeting.

Bayern are playing their first season without prolific striker Robert Lewandowski, while PSG now have Lionel Messi, who knows a thing or two about scoring against Bayern.

PSG-Bayern the marquee Champions League Round of 16 clash?

PSG's tie against Bayern Munich is arguably the biggest draw of this season's round of 16. That's a close second to Liverpool-Real Madrid in a repeat of last season's final.

However, there are a few more exciting fixtures to look forward to, such as Borussia Dortmund taking on Chelsea for the first time in the Champions League. Moreover, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan are set to meet for the first time in almost 12 years.

RB Leipzig vs. Man City

Club Brugge vs. Benfica🦅

🦜Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

AC Milan vs. Spurs

🦅 Frankfurt vs. Napoli🧿

🟡Dortmund vs. Chelsea🦁

Inter vs. Porto

PSG vs. Bayern



Meanwhile, Premier League champions Manchester City have been drawn against RB Leipzig, two sides who locked horns in last season's group stage, while Inter Milan will take on Porto. Napoli, arguably the most impressive team in the competition this season, face Eintracht Frankfurt, while Group H winners Benfica face Club Brugge.

The first legs are set to be played on 14, 15, 21 and 22 February 2023 followed by the second legs on 7, 8, 14 and 15 March.

