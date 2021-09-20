"We have to take these decisions" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino explains why he substituted Lionel Messi against Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has cited injury concerns as the reason for substituting Lionel Messi in the second half of his team's 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais.

Speaking after the game, Mauricio Pochettino said subbing Lionel Messi off was a decision keeping in mind the team's upcoming games. The PSG boss wanted to protect his new signing from any injury, as the team has a lot of key games coming up. Pochettino said in this regard:

"We made the decision to take Messi off because of a possible future injury. We have important matches coming up, and we have to protect him."

"These are decisions made for the team, and everyone knows we have many great players. We have to take these decisions. Sometimes they might be viewed favourably, sometimes a little less."

Lionel Messi made his home debut for PSG against Lyon on Sunday (19th September). The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was taken off in the 76th minute for another new signing, Achraf Hakimi.

Mauricio Pochettino made the strange decision to take off Lionel Messi when the game was tied at 1-1 and bring in a wing-back. However, PSG weren't left to rue their decision, as Mauro Icardi netted a stoppage-time winner to secure a 2-1 win for the team.

Pochettino had named an attacking lineup against Lyon, featuring the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria. The win helps PSG continue their 100% win record after six games into the Ligue 1 season.

Lionel Messi has made a slow start to life at PSG

It is understandable why Lionel Messi is taking time to get used to his new surroundings at PSG. The 34-year-old forward has made a slow start at his new team, after spending almost two decades at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi has so far featured in three games for PSG, but he has failed to open his account for his new side. In these three games, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has only completed the full ninety minutes on one occasion, which came against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG's primary aim this season is to win the UEFA Champions League. The Parisian giants have signed big-name players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma, which has made them one of the favourites to lift the European Cup this season.

