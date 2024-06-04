“We talk a lot” - Neymar confirms Lionel Messi sent him message after Al-Hilal beat Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr to King’s Cup trophy

Neymar has revealed that Lionel Messi messaged him after his club Al-Hilal won against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr in the Kings Cup final on May 31. After a 1-1 draw, Al-Hilal won 5-4 on penalties to win the cup.

In a live conversation with Band Sports, Neymar mentioned he speaks to his former Barcelona and PSG teammate Messi "a lot."

"We talk a lot, even yesterday he sent me a message. We're happy for each other, he sent me a message when we won a title here too. He's a great guy, a mirror for me, he's a great idol. Besides being an idol, he's a friend I have," the Brazilian said. (translated via X/@RoyNemer)

Trending

Expand Tweet

Neymar has been out injured since October 2023 after he picked up an ACL tear while representing Brazil. However, he was in the stands to support his club alongside his friends as they faced Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr last Friday.

Lionel Messi and Neymar played together in Barcelona between 2013 and 2017, and in Paris St-Germain between 2021 and 2023. They have played together in 206 games and have 67 joint goal contributions. The Brazilian has never played with Cristiano Ronaldo in the same team.

When Neymar recorded fans chanting Lionel Messi's name to supposedly mock Cristiano Ronaldo in the King's Cup final

A viral video circulating on the internet showed Neymar in the stands during the King's Cup final. He appeared to be laughing while a section of the crowd chanted Lionel Messi's name to likely mock Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian was also recording a video. Watch it here:

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo ended the season on a disappointing note, as it was his second consecutive season in Al-Nassr without winning major silverware. However, the Portuguese talisman has been breaking individual records.

He recently became the first player to finish as the highest scorer in four different countries. In the current season, he has scored 44 goals and assisted 13 more in 45 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr.

Meanwhile, Leo Messi's Inter Miami are currently first in the MLS Eastern Conference with 35 points from 18 matches (10 wins, 5 losses, and 3 draws). Shortly after joining the Herons, Messi led his team to win the Leagues Cup in August 2023, which marked the first trophy won by Inter Miami.

While Ronaldo is gearing up to lead Portugal in the Euros, Lionel Messi is all set to represent Argentina in the Copa America. The Argentine has 14 goals and 11 assists in 15 appearances across all competitions this season.