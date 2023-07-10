“We had Thierry Henry, Messi, Samuel Eto'o" - Yaya Toure claims his former Barcelona side would '100 per cent' defeat current Manchester City team

Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure claimed the 2009 Barca team were better than the current treble-winning Etihad outfit.

Like City's treble triumph this season, Barca also won the league, domestic cup and the Champions League back in 2009. Toure was a part of the Barca team and thinks the 2009 Blaugrana side will beat the current City team, despite both sides being really good.

“In 2009 we had Thierry Henry, Messi, Samuel Eto'o who were the best in the world. Then there was Iniesta and Xavi, then me and Busquets. This team was so complete. It would be difficult but this team (FC Barcelona) with its mix of superstars, so many great players, I think they would win. 100%… Imagine Iniesta at 26 or 27, Xavi at 28. These players at that time were incredible,” he told the Daily Mail.

Toure joined City in 2010 and played eight seasons for them. He made 316 appearances, scoring 79 goals and making 49 assists. He won multiple league titles and became a club legend for his exploits at the Etihad.

However, Toure did not do well in the latter stages of his City career. There were reported rumors of rifts between Guardiola (who took over in 2016) and the player.

Despite his personal story at City ending on a low note, Toure has nothing but respect for the club.

“When I made my debut, I said that I came to this club because one day this club will be big and will be at the top. At that time, it was still a bit early. Most of the big players, like Sergio Aguero and David Silva weren't involved yet. Soon City will be highly respected in the world of football,” he concluded.

Both teams achieved this feat under manager Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City revamping squad after treble-winning season

Manchester City had a brilliantly balanced squad that saw them through a particularly congested season. It ended with a treble for Guardiola's men. However, despite such success, City are on the lookout for valuable additions and age-appropriate replacements within their squad.

Last season's club captain Ilkay Gundogan, who scored crucial goals for them, has left City as a free agent. He is set to turn 33 and City have parted ways with the German midfielder. They have already replaced him by signing Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for a reported sum of £25 million.

City are also reportedly keen on signing RB Leipzig's highly-rated defender Josko Gvardiol. The young centre-back is likely to cost around £100m and will be an excellent addition for City.

Poll : 0 votes