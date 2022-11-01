"We ought not to be tricked" - Luciano Spalletti sends warning to Napoli players ahead of Liverpool clash

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has said that his team will not be deceived by Liverpool's inconsistent recent form ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash at Anfield on Tuesday (November 1).

The Partenopei will lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's side in their final Group A game, with top spot in the group up for grabs. Earlier in September, the Serie A outfit steamrolled their way to a 4-1 win against the Reds at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Since then, Napoli have maintained their ruthless form across competitions, sitting atop both the standings in both Serie A and their UEFA Champions League group. Liverpool, meanwhile, are coming off a shock 2-1 home loss against Leeds United in the Premier League, their first league defeat at home in more than 18 months.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



“We are all out there to be judged, manager, players… but I don't think about it. At the moment it's not 100% fair to judge us”. Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool future: “The judgement on this team will be asked at the end of the season. We do our job in public”.“We are all out there to be judged, manager, players… but I don't think about it. At the moment it's not 100% fair to judge us”. Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool future: “The judgement on this team will be asked at the end of the season. We do our job in public”. 🔴 #LFC“We are all out there to be judged, manager, players… but I don't think about it. At the moment it's not 100% fair to judge us”. https://t.co/kwHpWihBmh

At a pre-match press conference, Spalletti shared his thoughts on the Merseyside outfit's lacklustre performance against the Whites at the weekend. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Liverpool are a good team, and they are in good shape as well. We ought not to be tricked by the latest result and think they are not in good form. I watched the game, and they, as far as I am concerned, are in really good shape; it's the same old team."

Spalletti added that Napoli will not treat Tuesday's clash lightly, as the Reds are one of the continental heavyweights. He added:

"I read (Jurgen Klopp) said they are not winning 4-0 tomorrow. Obviously, sometimes you get too much praise, which can take you to too high a level. Pride comes before a fall. Who knows, the fact of the matter is he has been in two of the last four Champions League finals. We are not daft and are not hoodwinked by anyone."

Spalletti also said that their final Champions League group game will be challenging. Heaping praise on their opponents, he said:

"Tomorrow, it is going to be really tough. I am not sure we will be able to replicate the game we played when we won 4-1 in Naples. It makes a huge difference if you win the group – we are here with the best possible and purest of intentions to get a result tomorrow. We are playing on a wonderful stage against a top team and top fans."

While Napoli are atop Group A with 15 points from five games, Liverpool are second with 12 points. The Serie A leaders will need to avoid a four-goal defeat to win the group.

Liverpool in race to sign Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. However, the Serie A leaders are not interested in offloading the Georgia international, who arrived from Dinamo Batumi earlier this summer.

Kvaratskhelia, 21, has shot to fame with his electric performances on the left flank this season, registering eight goals and ten assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

A pacy dribbler blessed with flair and directness, Kvaratskhelia initially made his name in the Russian Premier League. However, he chose to end his three-year stint with Rubin Kazan earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Transfermarkt values Kvaratskhelia at £31.5 million.

Poll : 0 votes