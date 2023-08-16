"We tried to find a formula" - Deco confirms Barcelona held talks with PSG and Al Hilal to sign Neymar

Newly-installed Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed that the club held talks with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Al-Hilal to loan Neymar Jr.

However, both clubs didn't budge. Ultimately, Neymar headed to the Saudi club from PSG on a permanent basis for a fee of €90 million, signing a two-year contract without an option to extend it further.

The Brazilian superstar will earn €150 million a year at the Saudi club, as per Sky Sports. There were reports that Barca wanted to sign him on loan, which Deco has now confirmed.

The Portuguese said, via Ge Globo (h/t @ActuFoot_ on X):

"Everyone knows it would have been impossible to sign him. We needed an agreement with PSG, which did not happen. We tried to find a formula (a loan) with a Saudi club to have Neymar for at least a year. All refused and Al-Hilal signed him to keep him."

Reports also claimed that neither Neymar nor Xavi wanted to work with each other at Barcelona, which further complicated the situation. The 31-year-old, of course, spent six seasons at Camp Nou before his record €222 million move to the Parc des Princes.

During that time, Neymar registered 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games, winning nine trophies in the process. Barcelona would be eager to strengthen their team up front after Ousmane Dembele's €50 million move to PSG.

Xavi still has Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Ez Abde as his options out wide.

Former Barcelona superstar Neymar says he left PSG for Al-Hilal to be a global player

Neymar Jr. has stated that he desired to switch from PSG for Al-Hilal because he wanted to be a 'global player'.

Speaking to the press for the first time since signing for the Saudi giants, the former Barcelona winger told the press (h/t DailyPost.ng):

"I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places.

"I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment."

Neymar won every trophy on offer at the club level but some would feel he failed to live up to his true potential since his move to Paris. Injuries hampered his career to a great extent, as he missed 140 games in the last six years for club and country due to fitness problems.

The 2014-15 treble winner joins Malcom, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Kalidou Koulibaly as Al-Hilal's star signings this summer.